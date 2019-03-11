Considering that she's super close to her famous family, no one expects Katherine Schwarzenegger to plan her wedding alone. She's bound to have access to the best resources and helpers possible, right? Well, it turns out her best wedding-planning asset is none other than her own fiancé and other relatives. Schwarzenegger gave an update about wedding planning with Chris Pratt in a March 11 interview with Us Weekly, and it sounds like she couldn't be more thrilled.

Schwarzenegger told the magazine, "Oh, yeah. We get everything done." Then, she elaborated, "I mean, we’re pretty good with time management so it works out really well." In that same interview, she exclaimed, "Everything’s really exciting about it. It’s an exciting time in my life … [a very] blessed time in my life."

The children's book author shared similar sentiments in a March 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she said, "I’m very happy in all areas of my life and I feel really blessed and really lucky."

Schwarzenegger explained why she feels so "blessed" while wedding planning, which can be a very stressful time for some people. She told ET, "I feel like we’re all really involved in wedding planning." So, who is this "we" she speaks of? Pratt and the rest of the Schwarzeneggers, of course. She shared,

"I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I’m very involved, [Chris is] very involved … So it’s a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time]."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That is a stark contrast to the humorous comments Pratt made about wedding planning in a March 7 Us Weekly interview. When he was asked if he has the time to help out, Pratt joked, "Oh, barely!"

That wasn't the first time that the Parks and Recreation alum gave an update on their nuptials. On Feb. 2, Pratt discussed their progress in an interview with Us Weekly. The actor teased, "A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done." So could that mean a 2019 wedding? Let's hope so.

Not only would the couple's fans be excited if they get married this year, but so would Pratt's son Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. In that February Us Weekly interview, the actor said that the 6-year-old boy is "so thrilled" about the upcoming wedding.

It sounds like they've made a good amount of progress in a relatively short time period. The couple only announced their engagement on Jan. 14. In an Instagram post that day, Pratt broke the engagement news, telling his followers,

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

That day, Schwarzenegger posted the same photo. In her caption, she included a red heart and diamond ring emojis. She also wrote, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you."

It sounds like the future Mr. and Mrs. Pratt are off to a great start when it comes to planning the details of their big day. It's even become a whole family affair. So what details will they share next?