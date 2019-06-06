Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have gotten engaged back in February, but they're in no rush to head to the altar. As E! News noted, Katy Perry is waiting to marry Orlando Bloom and the reason behind their decision to wait is actually a really meaningful one.

On June 5, Perry went on the KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy radio show where the topic naturally turned to her impending marriage to Bloom. "I did it! I got one! I got one," the "Never Really Over" singer joked on the program, before answering some questions about how wedding planning has been going. When asked about all of the preparations, she responded, "Well yeah, one step at a time." Interestingly enough, the American Idol judge related that it may be some time before you see the couple exchanging vows, as she's keen on waiting to marry her fiancé.

But, there's an especially good reason behind why she wants to wait to get married. As she said on the radio show, Perry wants to focus on making her relationship with Bloom as strong as it can be before saying "I do." She said that they were, "Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?"

In case you missed it, on Valentine's Day, both Perry and Bloom took to Instagram to share that they were engaged. The couple posed for a selfie together, which featured her ruby sparkler on full display, and the singer captioned her photo with an adorable, "full bloom."

While they may be waiting to get married, that doesn't mean that they haven't started thinking about what they want their inevitable wedding to look like. A source previously told E! News in March that the newly engaged duo is "starting to talk about what their wedding might look like, but they haven't made any decisions."

Since they've already been down the marriage road before (Perry was previously married to Russell Brand and Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son, Flynn), the soon-to-be husband and wife pair are eager to plan a wedding that works for them, "They want to make sure they decide on something that will be perfect for them as a couple."

Perry and Bloom may be waiting to tie the knot, but there's one major relationship step that they've already taken together recently. According to E! News, the couple has officially moved in together. "They moved in together right after they got engaged," a source revealed, "She had been doing work to her new house for several months and it was finished right at the time they got engaged. It worked out perfectly and they are loving this time in their lives."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Perry and Bloom have had a bit of an on-again, off-again relationship. But, ever since they reunited (which occurred around August of 2017), they've been an incredibly strong duo. And based the "Firework" singer's recent comments, they're dedicated to being the absolute strongest pair possible before they head down the aisle.