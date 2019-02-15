After more than two years since they first met, it's official: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged. On Valentine's Day 2019, this couple decided to spend the rest of their lives together. They sealed the deal with a ring that's just as unique as Perry is, and it seems like they're well on their way to living happily ever after. But how did it all begin? If you're a little fuzzy on the details, this Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship timeline might clear up a few things for you.

Although some of the finer points of their relationship are definitely unclear — after all, no Hollywood relationship is that cut and dry, and Perry and Bloom have kept things relatively private during their time together — it's pretty easy to see how things unfolded. They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but they've always found their way back to each other. And while they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship as much as their fans might have liked, it's clear that there is certainly a lot of love between them.

Ready for a trip back in time? Here's the story of Bloom and Perry, all the way up to their Valentine engagement.

January 2016: They Were Spotted Together In Public For The First Time

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At a Golden Globes after party, Bloom and Perry were seen having a dance-off and getting close as they chatted through the night.

"Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off — it was the best part of the party,” a witness told Us Weekly at the time. “Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando.”

April 2016: They Went To Coachella Together

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the Golden Globes, things seemed to be going well between the two of them, because Perry and Bloom continued to be seen together, including an outing to Coachella in the spring. Sources at the music festival even told E! News that they seemed super couple-y at the event.

"They were hugging and with a group of other people," one insider said. "Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music. They also were vaping together. They were kissing and very much a couple."

May 2016: Instagram Official

Bloom made his first appearance on Perry's Instagram when she shared a (very dramatic) photo of them from their trip to Cannes Film Festival.

October 2016: Their Famous Halloween Costume

On their first Halloween as a couple, Bloom and Perry dressed as Bill and Hillary Clinton, showing off their costumes to the world.

March 2017: They Took A Break

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After more than a year together — and persistent breakup rumors — the couples' reps announced in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that they had decided to take a break.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement said.

August 2017: Back Together?

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their break didn't seem to last for long, because by August 2017, they seemed to be back together again. As Cosmopolitan reported, Perry and Bloom were seen at an Ed Sheeran concert together, seemingly signifying the end of their short-lived split.

April 2018: Perry Confirmed They Got Back Together

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case there was ever any doubt that Perry and Bloom were dating again, Perry put the rumors to rest when she was asked if she'd ever date an American Idol contestant in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself," Perry said. "And I'm very happy!"

September 2018: Being Cute On Instagram

Although they continued to keep their relationship pretty quiet, now and then, Perry and Bloom would make appearances on each other's Instagram stories... like this one of Perry calling Bloom a chocolate chip.

December 2018: Their Holiday Card

Last Christmas, Bloom shared this photo of their holiday card, which included Perry's name; Bloom's son, Flynn; and their pets. Adorable.

February 2019: Living Happily Ever After

On Valentine's Day, Bloom and Perry announced their engagement with a photo of Perry's ring (and lots of roses). "Full bloom," said Perry's caption.

Now that Perry and Bloom are engaged, fans will just have to wait to scope out wedding plans from the hints the couple will hopefully drop on social media. Fingers crossed they'll choose to share at least some of the details of their big day.