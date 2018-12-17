Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not only going strong, but they're getting ready for Christmas in an adorable way. As People noted, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posted a Christmas selfie together, and if it doesn't get you into the holiday spirit, I don't know what will.

Perry and Bloom celebrated the holiday season by heading to Fa La Land, a pop-up museum in Los Angeles. The singer (decked out in a chic and festive red look) posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram Story to mark the festive occasion. Of course, she had a little fun with one particularly interesting Christmas display. The couple posed in front of an entire wall filled with Elf on the Shelf toys. In case you don't know what Elf on the Shelf is, it's a toy that can be placed around the house during Christmas time that functions as a "scout" for Santa Claus. Basically, it's as fun as it is... interesting.

In another selfie taken with the elf wall, Perry posed with the figures and wrote, "I smile because on the 25th day of Christmas the Elf on the Shelf will magically move in to storage for a long winters nap 😴."

Katy Perry/Instagram Story

As previously mentioned, Perry and Bloom's relationship is going strong after they reunited earlier this year. In fact, they're going so strong that there might be marriage in the couple's future. According to People, it's definitely in the cards for them. “Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source claimed to the publication, in a report published in October, “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”

In early November, Perry opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Bloom. While she didn't address any engagement rumors, she did talk about how the pair's relationship works. As it turns out, it may just be a case of opposites attract when it comes to these two.

In the interview with the publication, Perry even joked that they especially didn't see eye-to-eye when it came to hiking and eating vegan, but that they make it work. "I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," the "Roar" singer said, "I'm looking for that balance and maybe he's looking for [someone who is] a multi-tasker."

As for how Perry and Bloom's recently rekindled relationship came back into the spotlight, reports surfaced earlier this year after the singer was spotted wearing a onesie with Bloom's face all over it, per Entertainment Tonight. Yeah, that was pretty much a dead giveaway that the couple was, at the very least, on great terms with one another.

They previously dated for about a year, but in February of 2017, they called it quits, as People reported. As anyone can see though, Perry and Bloom are clearly back on track in their relationship. And it's apparent that they're already having a happy holiday together, as they're oh-so-festive, elf-filled hangout would suggest.