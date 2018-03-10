Katy Perry has been known to sport some pretty outrageous ensembles, but her latest outfit has fans freaking out — in the best way. If you're one of the inquiring minds of the internet that's spent the last few months wondering if Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still together, you'll be happy to hear that the "I Kissed A Girl" singer was spotted out earlier this week wearing a onesie with Bloom's face printed all over it. So, uh, maybe that's code for "yes"?

Some fans recently took to social media to share photos of the American Idol judge leaving her concert in Chile on Thursday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. Before taking off, Perry, who was sitting in the back of a black SUV, popped her head out of the back window to take a few pictures and even briefly chat with some of her biggest fans. The pics show the singer posing with her fans looking happy as a clam — all while wearing a onesie that just happens to have her former beau's face printed all over it. It's pretty hilarious, but also kind of adorable.

Neither of the celebs have commented on their current status, but the onesie Perry was spotted wearing on Thursday night kind of speaks for itself. Even if they're not romantically involved any more, she clearly appreciates him enough to wear pajamas featuring his face. Sources reportedly told People that the pair is back together, but that remains unconfirmed.

The best part about all of this is that the onesie Perry is pictured in is the same one that Bloom's mother gave him for his birthday a year ago.

But the most confusing part is that — aside from the fact that the couple reportedly ended things just over a year ago — this isn't the first time people have questioned whether things are back on between them. They were recently spotted out together in Prague, leading to rumors that the couple giving their relationship another shot. An unknown source claimed to Entertainment Tonight,

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world. They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

That same source went on to say that, after doing some soul-searching, Perry is ready for a relationship again. This might just be her subtle way of letting the world know.

Perry and Bloom are said to have started dating back in 2016, and they were first linked at that year's Golden Globes. Since then, they'd been spotted out together on several occasions, and photos eventually surfaced of the two vacationing (and holding hands) in Hawaii. During their getaway, they reportedly rented out a private house and participated in several activities, including a helicopter ride.

The couple dated for just over a year, before it was reported that they officially broke things off in late February of last year. But the singer quickly made it clear to her fans that just because she and Bloom decided to take a break, didn't mean that they couldn't still be on good terms with each other. In a tweet shared on March 2, 2017, she wrote,

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

Perry's reps also released a short statement on the matter, telling People at the time, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Since they managed to have such a seemingly healthy breakup, it wouldn't be surprising if the two are giving things another shot after taking some time apart. And even if they aren't, it's still good to see that they're still on good enough terms for Perry to wear a Bloom-themed onesie.