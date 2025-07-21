Katy Perry Is Bringing Back A Controversial Y2K Pants Trend

Katy Perry is one of the defining pop artists of the moment. But, before her star status reached out-of-this-world heights, she was an up and coming singer in the early 2000s.

With her 2008 track “Thinking Of You” finding a new audience on TikTok, Perry also gave her style a bit of a throwback. On July 19, she took a short break from the futuristic designs of her Lifetimes Tour to turn a look reminiscent of the early aughts, along with another particularly controversial Y2K trend making its 2025 comeback.

Katy’s Y2K Top And Naked Shoes

Perry shared some behind-the-scenes pics from her recent Los Angeles show in a July 19 Instagram post. Posing along side her opening act and fellow icon of the aughts, Rebecca Black, Perry’s ‘fit brought a nostalgic flair.

Perry wore a plunging beige T-shirt with a sheer purple panel covering her shoulders. The shirt was completely open in the center, and barely held together by a stretched piece of mesh. She paired the look with a taupe, mid-length skirt with ruching down the center, revealing her thong straps pulled high over her hips. In true early aughts form, she wore a pair of clear-strapped, pointed-toe naked heels.

Katy’s Knee-Length Jorts

Perry took the Y2K aesthetic a step further by repping one of the more controversial trends to come out of the era: the baggy, knee-length jort.

As the jort makes a contentious return to the 2025 style ecosystem, Perry dressed her pair up in a casual and era-accurate way. She paired her jorts with a “City of Angels” graphic baby tee, and a pair of chunky, athletic sneakers with hot pink laces and above-the-ankle socks. She rounded out her ‘fit in a baseball cap, and a pair of rectangular shades.