Katy Perry's maternity style is already wowing fans, and her latest head-to-toe neon look may be her most stylish outfit yet. On Wednesday, the singer stepped out at a charitable concert in Victoria, Australia in support of communities affected by the recent bushfires that devastated the country and its wildlife. And she went with an ensemble that shows she’s getting ready for spring with more vibrant hues.

For the event, Perry opted to go bold in a neon yellow babydoll dress with matching hoop earrings. To complete the look, she chose nude fishnet rights and bright turquoise sneakers from her own namesake shoe line, Katy Perry Collections. She looked comfy yet put-together wearing the playful sneaks, which are slightly iridescent and feature clear PVC panels on both sides.

The mom-to-be was all smile before her big performance. Last week, she shared a teaser message on her social media channels that read, “You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite.” She instructed her followers to visit her YouTube channel at a certain time to chat with her before a video premiere half an hour later. As it turned out, it was all tied to Perry’s official pregnancy announcement: the songstress and her fiancé Orlando Bloom will welcome their first child together this summer.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the video for her latest single, “Never Worn White,” she wore three very different looks, including an off-the-shoulder white gown with an oversized caplet and lapel. Her second look was peak Katy Perry, made completely out of flowers and topped off with a matching headdress. For her final look, she appeared in the last ten seconds of the video wearing a bustier top and a dramatic sheer skirt.

While none of those over-the-top outfits are accessible for us mere mortals, we can take a cue from her maternity street style and snag a pair of those stylish turquoise sneakers. As an added bonus, they’re currently on sale for $36 at KatyPerryCollections.com.