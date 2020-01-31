For clothing you're just going to sweat in, athletic gear can be incredibly expensive. Sure, there are details like moisture-wicking technology and pockets that are worth paying a bit extra for, but hundreds of dollars for a pair of leggings can send shockwaves through bank accounts. If you're lucky though, a pair will come along that's stylish, functional and won't make you miss a rent payment. Enter Keke Palmer and the Old Navy snakeskin leggings she wore earlier this week.

The Good Morning America host and meme sensation was spotted working out in Central Park on Jan. 30 in a monochromatic pink activewear look from Old Navy. Palmer's leggings featured an all-over rose gold and brown snakeskin print and those beloved pockets that are so hard to come by. They're available in both straight and plus sizes beginning at a small and extending to size 4x — and they're just $39.99.

Sara Jaye Weiss

While Palmer's snakeskin leggings may have been a standout in her workout look, the matching pink sports bra and cozy-looking sherpa jacket were just as eye-catching. The racerback sports bra is on sale for $20, and her fluffy Sherpa jacket rings in at $49.99.

If you want to snag Palmer's entire Old Navy activewear look, you'll be under the $120 mark. For those who have tried shopping at other popular retailers, that price tag could show up on a single pair of leggings. Who doesn't like to save some funds and look cute doing it?