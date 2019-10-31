Kelly Clarkson's 'Hocus Pocus' Tribute Does Bette Midler's Character Justice

Kelly Clarkson might have just won Halloween 2019 with her Hocus Pocus tribute on The Kelly Clarkson Show. At the start of each episode of her new talk show, the American Idol alum covers a different song for a segment called Kellyoke, and Thursday's choice did not disappoint.

Clarkson kicked off her Halloween show with a haunting cover of "I Put A Spell On You," dressed up as none other than Winifred Sanderson, Bette Midler's iconic character from Hocus Pocus. Her backup singers served as her witch sisters, Mary and Sarah (originally played by Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively). Rather than performing Midler's famous rendition of the spooky track, Clarkson opted to cover the original '50s hit by Screamin' Jay Hawkins — and frankly, it may have been the right choice for her raspy voice. Between the on-point costumes and the creepy zombie bellhops, Clarkson and her crew succeeded in putting a spell on the audience.

Keeping the Halloween spirit going, Clarkson joined guest Lindsey Stirling for a rendition of the violinist's song "The Upside" while still decked in her Hocus Pocus costume.

The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube

Before the episode aired, The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram shared a photo of Clarkson and her backup singers in their witchy costumes and tagged the original stars — Midler, Parker, and Najimy. None of the original Sanderson sisters have responded to the performance just yet.

If you can't get enough Hocus Pocus this season, you're in luck. Not only is Freeform airing the film all day long on Halloween, but Disney+ just announced they're developing a new Hocus Pocus movie for their streaming service. While details haven't been revealed just yet, early reports hint they're trying their best to bring back the original cast.