Kendall Jenner knows that everyone is interested in her love life — but that doesn't mean she's going to start talking about it any time soon. During a recent episode of her monthly Apple Music show, ZaZa World, Jenner explained why she has doesn't talk about her relationships publicly, in a conversation with her best friend, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

According to Bieber, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star "loves super hard," and often falls out of infatuation quickly. "I’ve just seen her go through her different experiences and relationships and I think people, because you’ve never really talked about it they might not understand it," Bieber explained about her best friend, who recently confirmed her relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons. "So they may have this idea and perception in their mind that you kind of, maybe, just throw people in the trash when you don’t like them."

"She doesn’t like to waste time!" the newlywed added, noting, "I don’t think that that’s a bad thing."

Jenner agreed that she's often quick to end relationships, but did say it's never without a good reason: "I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy," she explained. "But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it." However, she did also make sure to note that when she's "in it" she's all in, saying, "A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it."

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Plus, Jenner added, she also has to worry about whether or not people are interested in dating her just for publicity. "I also have trust issues with anybody I bring into my life — a friend, a relationship, whatever,” she explained, according to InStyle. "I need to make sure that you’re here for the right reasons and I don’t want to let the world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don’t even know what’s gonna end up happening in the next couple months because it’s something I’m going to have to explain. I don’t want to do all of that unless I’m completely certain in a relationship or it’s been a while."

But while she doesn't plan on opening up about her love life in interviews any time soon, Jenner isn't exactly going to elaborate lengths to keep her relationships private. "I’m not going to go out of my way too crazy to be that private, because then it’s like 'OK, we’re not even having fun because we’re trying so hard,'" Jenner joked in the interview.

"But if I can control it even just a little bit, then I’m going to do that. I don’t need to be talking about things like that — I just don’t find it necessary," she said.

While her recent nights out with Simmons have been the closest Jenner has come to confirming a public romance, the supermodel has previously admitted that she doesn't plan to ever talk about her love life in interviews until she's engaged. "I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life," Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in April 2017.

"If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?" she explained. "I think it's something sacred," Jenner added, noting that she has seen the way that public scrutiny can effect people's relationships.

"It's something between two people, and nobody else's opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that's probably going to cause us to break up," she said.

Thanks to her social media accounts and her family's very famous reality show, it sometimes seems as if Jenner shares every single aspect of her life with fans. If she chooses to keep her love life private in order to maintain some kind of control over things, she can hardly be blamed for that — but if she and Simmons wanted to share a few adorable, PDA-filled photos on Instagram, well, fans likely wouldn't object.