Those who watched the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise know the road to romance was a bumpy one for on-again, off-again couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch. But judging by Kevin's latest comments on his relationship with Astrid, it seems safe to say the BiP pair is definitely on again. And it sounds like their relationship is stronger than ever.

During a recent interview with People, Kevin (who is currently enjoying a different kind of paradisal vacation in Bali with Astrid) shed some light on what exactly the couple has been up to since publicly reuniting during the BiP finale, which taped at the end of August. As he told the publication, at this point, they're focusing on commitment, which might involve moving in together. "Astrid is definitely falling in love with Toronto," Kevin said, referencing his home city. "That would be the place where we would live together."

So, it already sounds like Kevin is at least seriously thinking about getting serious with Astrid, and maybe even settling down. Continuing, Kevin was clear: This relationship is no-nonsense. It's the real thing. To that end, he told People,

"And we're not going to just date for fun. I'm 34, she's 28. We're at the no BS stage."

Residents of Bachelor Nation all but fell in love with, well, watching Kevin and Astrid fall in love, during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. Most fans who followed their burgeoning romance over the course of the season would probably have to agree that the pair was a pretty easy one to root for, mostly because they seemed really happy together.

That is, until Fantasy Suites. In a move that that felt almost as bewildering to fans of the show as it probably did for Astrid, Kevin decided to end their relationship, citing his past BiP regrets as reason for his anxiety and hesitation. And while he discussed his personal insecurities about the relationship in broad strokes on the show, Kevin provided a more detailed explanation as to what might've been going on inside his head during his recent interview. "I had insecurities about the process," he said, reiterating that the breakup "was less on Astrid and more on my own baggage."

Still, the breakup was an emotional one, for Kevin, Astrid, and audiences alike. So, when fans caught a glimpse of the couple's rekindled romance during last week's BiP reunion, their revitalized romance was a happy relief, pretty much on all sides. Recalling how it felt to leave Astrid in Paradise, Kevin told People that he started having second thoughts about the breakup pretty soon after it happened. "I instantly missed her," he said. "I was depressed. So I didn't know if it was the right decision, but I wanted to give it another shot."

If the couple's sweet reunion during the BiP finale — not to mention Kevin's sweet new comments on their future — are any indication, it seems pretty clear that "giving it another shot," as Kevin said, really was the right decision. "As bad as the breakup was, it might have actually made our relationship even better," he said, wrapping up his latest comments before adding, "I feel a lot less pressure and I'm excited about our future together."

Whether or not Kevin and Astrid will be moving in together sometime soon remains to be seen. Either way, let's hope the BiP couple is keeping it honest, keeping it respectful, and keeping each others' feelings in mind.