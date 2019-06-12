Get ready, because your heart is definitely going to melt. You need to watch Kevin Jonas' video of his daughters dancing to The Jonas Brothers. Oh my goodness, the footage is absolutely adorable. The singer shared his Instagram on Wednesday and the post will definitely improve your day instantly.

As you can see below, there are two different videos back to back. The first features one of his daughters dancing around while Kevin sits on the steps playing his guitar. It's unclear if the girl dancing is Kevin and Danielle Jonas' eldest daughter, Alena, or their youngest, Valentina. But, either way, she's definitely loving her dad's music. Oh, and her facial expression? She is clearly having the time of her life.

As for the second video, Alena and Valentina are sitting on the shoulders of two unnamed men, who appear to be close to the family. Whatever the case, the sisters are bopping as they watch their dad and uncles, Nick and Joe Jonas, perform on stage as the Jonas Brothers. Kevin captioned the video,

"Love this so much [red heart emoji]."

Danielle replied to his Instagram by sweetly commenting, "We have two beautiful girls." That they do.

Kevin Jonas/Instagram (screenshot)

On June 6, Kevin also shared a photo of his daughters at the Jonas Brothers concert mentioned above and appropriately wrote next to it while referring to the brothers' tour, Happiness Begins,

"#happinessbegins seeing these girls made my night!"

This particular show took place in New York City and was named the Carnival of Happiness. They also teamed up with Spotify for the special event. At the carnival, Nick even shared a cute photo with his niece, Valentina. He captioned it, "Carnival fun with this little munchkin."

At the time of the carnival, Joe also shared an Instagram video with Valentina. He wrote next to it, "When does #happinessbegins come out?!? @jonasbrothers." If you haven't seen the hilarious clip with Valentina sitting on her uncle's lap, you need to watch it immediately.

There's no denying Kevin's daughters are loved by not only their father, but also their uncles. It's so sweet to see all of them interact with Alena and Valentina. If Nick and Priyanka Chopra and Joe and Sophie Turner ever have children, one can only imagine how they will be as parents. Actually, they will all probably be amazing mothers and fathers and the proof is in how they treat Kevin and Danielle's kids.

And if you're in need of more sweetness from Kevin's daughters, you need to take a moment to watch Alena adorably introduce her dad as a Jonas Brother for the first time. Kevin posted the Instagram on May 16 and Alena declared in the video by jumping around, "This is one of the Jonas Brothers."

Yep, Alena and Valentina are already major Jonas Brothers fans and it's too cute to handle. Here's hoping there's more footage shared in the future of Kevin's daughters on tour and attending at least one of his concerts, because they just make the day better with their cuteness.