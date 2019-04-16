Don't expect this celebrity couple to start a family anytime soon. In a recent interview with Extra published on April 15, Nick Jonas said having kids with Priyanka Chopra isn't at the top of their list just yet. The Jonas Brothers singer gave an honest answer after being asked if he and his brother, Joe Jonas, are "in competition to see who has babies first." Nick's response? Well, he definitively stated,

"No, we're taking our time."

Seeing as Nick and Chopra just got married in December 2018, it's understandable why they want to take things slow when it comes to expanding their family. Not only do they want to spend time together as husband and wife, but they are an extremely busy couple who love their careers.

Like Chopra previously told reporters (via People) in February at the Isn't It Romantic premiere about becoming a mother,

"We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way."

This isn't the first time the singer and the actor have discussed becoming parents. In early December of 2018, the former Quantico star told People, "I always say, 'Man proposes, God disposes.' So I’m not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."

As for the "Sucker" musician, he told the publication, "Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time."

Family is extremely important to Chopra and Nick and that's one of the reasons they connected with each other so quickly. While discussing their quick engagement with E! News in October 2018, Chopra said, "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while. But I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."

Jonas echoed her statement when talking with the Today show in September 2018. He said, "I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you."

When a married couple is going to start a family is a commonly asked question. However, just because two people say "I do" also doesn't mean they have to become parents right away or at all. In Nick and Chopra's case, they want to be called "mom" and "dad," but they aren't ready to take on those roles just yet and that's OK.

The couple has repeatedly made it clear where they stand when it comes to having kids. They definitely want to become parents in the future, but right now they're simply enjoy their lives as a married couple, so let's allow them time to do exactly that.