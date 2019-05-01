Can’t wait until tomorrow’s big announcement to find out when are the Jonas Brothers going on tour? Itching like the dickens to find out if they will play a venue near you? Well, you just might be in luck. On Tuesday, April 30, Jonas Brothers shared a teaser for something that is coming on May 1, promising “#HappinessBegins Tomorrow” in the caption. That same day, a bunch of arenas tweeted the phrase "Happiness Begins Here" along with what may or may not be concert information. Yes, we may have some of the JoBros' reunion tour dates already. Nothing's been confirmed by the band, but again, it all seems quite promising.

It sure is a good time to be Jonas Brothers fan. In March, the trio released "Sucker," their first single since their 2013 breakup. The following month, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas announced they will be releasing their fifth album, Happiness Begins, on June 7. And now, it looks like that tour they've been hinting at is a go, and we might get that tour announcement tomorrow.

Do you know what is definitely happening tomorrow? The Billboard Music Awards, that is what. And do you know who is definitely performing at the BBMAs? Here is a hint: It rhymes with "Snow bus druthers." It really is a good time to be a fan.

Anyway, let's get to the dates. Below you will find a list of venues that tweeted the “Happiness Beings Here” announcement on Tuesday, along with when and where happiness will begin. Remember: This is not a complete or official or confirmed list, but a roundup of the dates that I've seen on Twitter so far.

It is also worth mentioning that there are a few arenas, such as Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI and Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ that posted a "Happiness Begins Tomorrow" announcement without revealing a date. Again, there are presumably more dates and locations where those came from. So sit tight and keep scrolling through those #happinessbegins tweets.

