There are things that make you wonder if just because humans can achieve something, does that mean they should achieve it? Well, that category now has a new queen, a new product that makes you question the bounds of human ability and consumption. That product is the KFC Gravy-Scented Candle. That’s right: Gravy. Scented. Candle. Two words you never dreamed of hearing anywhere near each other — or ever wanted to — have been smashed together in a terrifying reality. KFC UK has launched a gravy-scented candle — and it’s here, mercifully, for a limited time only.

There are only 230 candles up for grabs and those in the UK can enter their details for a chance to win one of these godless, lawless creations. “Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy,” their website explains. “So this January, why not fill your home with Finger Lickin’ good vibes thanks to our limited edition KFC Gravy Candle.” Sure. OK.

But if you’re not based in the UK, KFC has offered an alternative, well, experience that everyone can enjoy. The KFChill experience is a place where you can bring your dreams to life — if your dream is being a french fry being fried or being gravy bubbling around happily. That's right — you can listen to (and download) hours of KFC audio, like the sound of chicken frying. Why would you want to do that? It remains unclear. But it's there. And that's something.

Candles, audio experiences — KFC is really pushing the gravy boat out. But this isn't the first time that they've dabbled in a non-culinary experience. Insider reports that they also produced a fried chicken-scented candle for New Zealand-based customer in 2016.

Candles might sound like a wild choice for a chicken company, but they're really only the beginning. We can't forget the fried chicken computer keyboard that became an actual thing in Japan or the KFC-flavored nail polish that appeared in Hong Kong. There was also the famous KFC “Memory Bucket” smartphone-compatible photo printer in Canada, which is just as confusing as it sounds. But KFC also, in the least holy of all unholy things, created a fried chicken-scented bath bomb in 2017. Digest that fact. In 2017, in Japan, you could have a bath bomb that made your bathroom smell like the famous 11 herbs and spices. Suddenly, candles are sounding downright tame.

So if you're located in the UK and desperate to fill your apartment with the smell of sweet, sweet gravy, get over to their website and put in your information. But it seems like KFC comes with up with some innovative (and/or revolting) product specials around the world, so no matter where you live, it's worth keeping your eyes open. KFC loves to rock out with unusual merch and, though they may only be appropriate for the most diehard of fans, there's a chance that they'll come up with something chicken-, gravy-, or mashed potato-scented near you. It may defy the logic of supply and demand, but if KFC can dream it they, for better or for worse, seem determined to create it.