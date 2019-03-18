In the weeks that have passed since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods became public, it seems like the rumor mill has been working overtime. And according to Khloé Kardashian herself, one of those rumors can officially be ruled untrue. On Saturday, March 6, Kardashian responded to reports that Thompson is an absent father to their daughter, True, while talking to fans on Twitter, so it sounds like that notion can now be put to rest.

The report originally came from Us Weekly, where a source who claimed to be close to the reality source said that she was "extremely upset" that Thompson reportedly didn't want to be involved in True's life. "Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” the source claimed to the magazine. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

A fan tweeted Kardashian a link to the story, writing, "hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up." And then, Kardashian responded. She said:

"Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that."

While Kardashian was on Twitter chatting with fans, another asked her how she'd been doing over the past few weeks in light of what had been going on with Thompson. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods about the scandal, but did not receive a response.) And although she admitted it had been tough, Kardashian credited True for getting her through it.

"It’s been tough but my baby girl has got me through," she tweeted. "It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you I hope you’ve been ok and that you are happy."

Kardashian also told another fan that although Twitter has been "toxic" for her lately, she would try to get on and talk to her followers more often when she could.

"I’m going to try to tweak it a little bit more. This was way too toxic for me to be on," she wrote. "So if I feel good and strong enough or I’m able to go on Twitter that I will. But if it gets too toxic and I will just remove myself LOL but I will always be back."

She also opened up about Keeping Up With The Kardashians returning later this month, and it does sound like what happened with Thompson is something this season will address. Kardashian said:

"I’m always excited for the blessings that we get to continue to work together as a family. But you know every season has either some good emotions or bad emotions so sometimes it’s hard to relive. But blessed and grateful either way."

Kardashian has been through a lot over the last month — and considering Thompson's last cheating scandal right before True's birth, even longer than that — but it seems like no matter what, she's always put her daughter first, and that's not going to change. It's hard to tell which reports are truth and which are fiction in situations like these, but for now, at least fans can rest assured that this one rumor is officially over.