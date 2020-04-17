Khloé and Tristan might not be together anymore, but that doesn't mean they can't still give baby True another sibling one day. During the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian considered having another baby with ex Tristan Thompson as the couple get used to co-parenting daughter True together. The conversation came up as the former couple went through True's toys on FaceTime, and Thompson suggested that they might want to keep some around, "if we have another girl."

"Who is having another girl with you?" Kardashian fired back, to which the Cleveland Cavaliers player suggested that "True does need a sibling" one day. And while they're no longer in a relationship, Kardashian has a suggestion for how they might make that happen: "I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you," Kardashian said. "We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode."

In the meantime, Kardashian and Thompson are focusing on building a strong co-parenting relationship with one another, for their daughter's sake. The True American founder admitted on KUWTK that she was struggling to work out the ideal relationship with her ex, especially as the NBA season started up and Thompson was primarily in Cleveland. "I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve been avoiding this conversation," Kardashian said. "Tristan has been really consistent and present, and that’s great. I just haven’t even thought of this part yet."

The pair ultimately decided that it was best for Kardashian to fly with True to Cleveland and get her settled at Thompson's house, so that both she and the now 2-year-old can feel comfortable. “I know she’s in the best hands, it’s just a big step. I feel really good that I get to make sure … that she’s comfortable," she said in the episode, adding that Thompson was "asking all the right questions [and] being super attentive," to help make Kardashian feel as confident as possible in their co-parenting bond.

While live-tweeting the episode on April 16, Kardashian also commented on the fact that Thompson went above and beyond in order to welcome her and baby True to his Cleveland home. "My Truzel," she wrote on Twitter, along with a heart emoji. "The balloons were really sweet of Tristan to have at the house waiting for us."

In February, Kardashian explained that it's important for her and Thompson to have a strong co-parenting relationship, because she wants True to have as happy a childhood as she did. "My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through," Khloé said on Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks! podcast, adding that her parents split up when she was "5 or 6" years old. "I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."

She also stated that she wants to make sure that Thompson is present for all of True's major milestones — including her second birthday. And while the pair weren't able to throw True a party due to the coronavirus, Thompson did join Kardashian in Los Angeles to celebrate the big day alongside her. While they might not be ready to give True a sibling just yet, it's clear that the three of them are currently a happy, close family.