When it comes to difficult parenting dynamics, Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of her own parents' book. On a Season 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian explained her co-parenting relationship with Tristan Thompson is inspired by her own childhood, and the way that her own parents handled their divorce. The True American founder elaborated about how she maintains a good relationship with her ex during a conversation for Laura Wasser's podcast Divorce Sucks!, which was filmed for a bonus KUWTK scene, according to E!

Explaining that she was "about 4 or 5" when her mother, Kris Jenner, divorced Robert Kardashian back in 1991, Khloé revealed that the transition was "seamless" from her perspective. "I always remember though how amazing [they were]. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one," she said. After Khloé and Tristan broke up in February 2019, amid rumors of infidelity, she found herself looking to her parents' dynamic for inspiration about how to handle her own co-parenting situation.

"My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through," Khloé explained, adding that she wants to give her 1-year-old daughter, True, a similar experience. "I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."

"For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening," Khloé said, referring to the cheating scandal that preceded her split from Tristan and their complicated relationship. "But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her."

As a result, Khloé has been determined to make sure that her daughter has a strong relationship with Tristan, even inviting him to celebrate True's first birthday with her family back in April. "Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking," Khloé said, after revealing that she wants True to have photos of her father at her birthday party. "We don't remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo and I want to give her the same thing. ... I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

Despite any remaining awkwardness between them, it seems like True's relationship with Tristan is stronger than ever. On Friday, Feb. 21, the NBA player posted a video of himself goofing around with the 1-year-old on Instagram. "Dancing with my Princess Tutu," Tristan captioned the clip, which featured the pair dancing around the kitchen to Justin Timberlake's "Don't Stop the Feeling."

In addition to posting photos of his "princess," Tristan has often praised Khloé as a co-parent and a committed mother to True. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True," he wrote on Instagram to celebrate Khloé's birthday in June. "She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to." Their relationship with one another might be complicated, but clearly, Khloé's commitment to making sure that True has a relationship with Tristan has strengthened all of their bonds.