It turns out that the former couple that quarantines together, might just get back together. On Wednesday, July 1, People reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly "giving their relationship another try" after spending the past few months co-parenting their daughter, True, in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, the pair decided to rekindle their romance around the time of Kardashian's 36th birthday party, where they "acted like they were back together," per a source. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian for confirmation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source claimed, referencing the former couple's decision to co-parent their two-year-old daughter. In early June, People reported that co-parenting together during lockdown has helped bring Kardashian and Thompson closer, and on June 28, Thompson praised Kardashian as an "incredible" mother and person in a touching birthday tribute on Instagram.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," he wrote, alongside a photo of him and Kardashian playing with True. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True," he added. "You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."

But fans shouldn't be celebrating the couple's reunion just yet. A separate report published July 1 stated that, while Kardashian and Thompson's relationship is "going really well," the reality star wants to take things slow with the NBA player this time around. "Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes," a source told E! News. "Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful." And the reality star is aware of the fact that all this quality time will disappear once stay-at-home orders are lifted and Thompson returns to his career in the NBA. "She isn't getting ahead of herself," the source added, "She is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True."

Rumors that Kardashian and Thompson had rekindled their romance first began swirling in April, when an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired that showed the Good American founder talking about having another baby with her ex. In mid-April, fans began speculating that Kardashian was pregnant with Thompson's baby, due to the fact that she was posting photos on Instagram that didn't show her stomach. However, on May 13, Kardashian refuted the pregnancy rumors in a series of posts on Twitter.

"I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," Kardashian wrote at the time. "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."