At this point, there are lot of Kardashian offspring to keep up with. Birthdays are a big deal in this family, and based on the sheer number of family members alone, those obviously occur pretty often. And as fans know, the Kardashian-Jenners love to celebrate birthdays with heartfelt social media posts. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Khloé Kardashian shared photos of True and Chicago in honor of her niece Chicago's first birthday.

As a quick refresher, Khloé's daughter and Kim Kardashian's third child are truly growing up together. They were born just three months apart, since Khloé gave birth to True in April 2018. In essence, they are triplets along with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. In fact, Kim even referred to the cousins as "the triplets" on Instagram back in September.

For Chi's big day, Khloé posted four cute photos from some of the cousins' best moments throughout the past year on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of True and Chicago hanging out during their family trip to Bali. Kim documented the vacation as well back in October, captioning her post of a very similar image of the cousins smiling, "Besties in Bali."

In addition, Khloé shared another photo of herself, True, and Chicago all dressed as unicorns celebrating Halloween. There are a lot of moms that coordinate outfits with their daughters, but aunts? That's another story. It's very sweet how Khloé is such involved mom and aunt, making sure that she and True both have some precious moments with Chicago.

The third photo Khloé shared in her Instagram Story was a very candid moment from their cousins' cupcake party. Chicago and True were really living their best lives and chowing down on some dessert.

In the fourth photo that Khloé shared, Chicago is laying in True's lap and they're sweetly staring at each other.

All in all, these two cousins have really had an adorable year. Even though technically, it hasn't even been a year since True isn't even a year old yet.

Looking back beyond Khloé's IG Stories, in December 2018 she shared a photo of True and Chicago hanging out. If only babies could talk, right? Khloé told her followers, "I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations!" And her fans are just waiting for Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation. That has to happen, right?

Even though True and Chicago haven't started talking, Kim imagined what Chicago might say in a caption for a photo that she shared in September 2018. Kim hypothesized that Chicago was thinking, "I got this, True," which seems like an on-point guess.

And it all comes back to the first photo of True and Chicago ever posted on social media. Kim shared the snap back in July 2018 to celebrate Khloé's birthday. This is one sweet moment of many that True and Chicago will be able to look back on for years to come.

It hasn't been a whole year, but True and Chicago have already had some fun (and adorable) times together. Now fans of the famous family will just have to wait and see how the cousins celebrate True's first birthday when that comes around in April.