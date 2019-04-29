Thanks to the time it takes to edit and compile footage, reality shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians air months after being filmed. That means fans have heard about events like Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal before they're ever discussed on the show. But this week, Khloé addressed Tristan's cheating scandal on KUWTK, and the distance between the show's filming and where she is now made the whole thing feel eerily prescient.

During their vacation in Bali, Kim and Khloé visited several "healers," including a palm reader who offered some insight into Khloé's love life. The reading was fairly vague, but it definitely resonated with Khloé, who interpreted it as being about her then-relationship with Tristan. The palm reader said that Khloé'd been feeling "angry" and "uncomfortable," suggesting that she didn't trust the person she was with at the time.

In a confessional interview about the reading, Khloé said that the message was "spot on," offering some insight into her feelings about the reported cheating scandal. "I fight an inner battle with myself," Khloé said of her relationship, adding that it was difficult for her and Tristan to build trust after everything that happened.

The Good American co-founder also said that she wasn't sure if she and Tristan would be together for the rest of their lives. Of course, fans know that Khloé and Tristan split in February, after the news broke that he reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF. But even Khloé commented on how interesting it was to watch the reading back now, given everything that's happened since then.

"This woman was legit! I should've known when she was introduced as a blind palm reader that this one was it," Khloé tweeted on Sunday night. She also tweeted, "this reading is crazy to hear months later." And then, for good measure, Khloé posted a tweet that simply included five pairs of the eye emoji.

Khloé's public response to everything that's happened with Tristan has included, for the most part, a variety of vague Instagram posts and quotes that could be applied to any number of situations. But in this week's KUWTK episode, fans got to see her directly address her relationship with True's dad. As much as the Kardashian-Jenner family's lives are in the public eye, it sounds like there was a whole internal battle Khloé had been fighting, unbeknownst to fans at the time.

Even though fans didn't see everything that happened, it looks like Khloé spent a lot of time processing her relationship with Tristan before the breakup. And it's clear from the vacation footage, as well as from her hesitance to take an extra day for the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween photo shoot (which caused her to lose a day in Cleveland with Tristan and True), that True will always be Khloé's priority.

Plus, Khloé tweeted in March that Tristan "is a good dad to her," referring to their daughter. They aren't together anymore, but they're both super devoted to True and her happiness above all else.