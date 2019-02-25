When it comes to the recent cheating scandal involving her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian continues to let her feelings be known via some telling messages on social media. Posted on Sunday, Kardashian's "snake" Instagram Story seemingly references the cheating rumors, and in the process, makes it clear where the reality star stands on the matter.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared a slew of vague, albeit incredibly telling, messages on her Instagram Story. She posted one message which read, "People reveal themselves through their actions." It's pretty easy to see what Kardashian may be referring to here, given the supposed "actions" that those close to her have reportedly committed.

To recap, on Feb. 19, multiple sources, such as TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, claimed that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party. It was subsequently reported that the couple, who are parents to True Thompson, had split. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared another message on Sunday, this one taking aim at a "snake" in her life. She posted on her Instagram Story, "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake."

As you might recall, this isn't the first time that Kardashian has been involved in a cheating scandal with Thompson. In April 2018, TMZ and the Daily Mail reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend in the preceding months, as he was reportedly seen getting close to women on multiple occasions. (Kardashian previously acknowledged the situation on social media and on KUWTK, although Thompson has not spoken publicly about it.)

Considering all that, there's a good chance that her message here is a reference to Thompson, since he'd already supposedly gotten the chance to try to "shed his skin" and make amends after any previous, and very public, transgressions. Although she didn't call out Thompson or Woods by name in her latest Instagram posts, the message seems pretty clear — and pretty strong.

Kardashian previously opened up on her Instagram Story about her split from Thompson on Feb. 21. While she again didn't name her ex or Woods specifically in her message, or explicitly mention the rumors, her words clearly referenced the breakup and the entire situation.

At that time, she posted three separate quotes along with a photo of a woman crying. The first message said, "the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to." The next read, "Somebody needs to hear this...That betrayal was your blessing!!!" Her last quote was the most honest and consequently may have been her most heartbreaking. She wrote:

"If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.'"

Other than posting cryptic quotes on Instagram, favoriting a few tweets, and shutting down a rumor that she's in talks to star on Bachelorette, Kardashian hasn't spoken out about the situation in any concrete terms. Instead, it seems as though she's simply focusing on herself. The Revenge Body star has been surrounded by love and support from her famous family and her longtime bestie, Malika Haqq. She even recently went on a girls' trip with Haqq and Kim Kardashian, likely to take some time to have fun and de-stress after being in the middle of such an drama-filled week.

Until Kardashian does comment directly on the cheating scandal (if she ever does at all), fans will just have to keep up with the reality star's Instagram Story for some passionate posts about the entire matter.