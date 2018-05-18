Khloé Kardashian had her baby, True Thompson, just a little over a month ago on April 12, and has been slowly but surely sharing more and more of her new little girl with the world. On May 10, she wrote on her app where the name True came from, on May 12 she posted a video of an adorable one-month-old True on Snapchat and Instagram. And now, Kardashian shared that her daughter True doesn't have a middle name... yet.

On her app and website on Friday, the Revenge Body star and first-time mom wrote,

True doesn't have a middle name — for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name! I have a couple of names in mind, I'm just not completely sure about it yet.

Fair enough! Why not take time to name your baby? It makes absolutely no difference to your baby, guaranteed. Kardashian went on to say,

I plan to take my time and decide if I'll give her one at all. I can add it at any time and it's easy to get on the birth certificate.

Kardashian kept up with the Kardashian-Jenner family tradition of giving babies interesting, if not a little kooky, names, and as far as middle names go, most of the Kardashian-Jenners passed, too. Her sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West didn't give any of their three children — North, Saint, and Chicago — middle names. The names probably wouldn't sound as good, though, with some normie middle names. Your kid can't be Chicago Sarah West. Kylie Jenner's baby girl's full name is Stormi Webster, and again, there are very few middle names you can pair with a name like Stormi.

Kourtney Kardashian the exception. All of her kids have first and middle names. There's Mason Dash (hey, like their stores!) Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick.

And though True seems like another wild name, it's actually surprisingly a family name. On her app on May 14, Kardashian explained that she got the name True from her grandmother MJ Shannon. "She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name," she wrote. "It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head."

Kris Jenner also shared this little piece of family history when Kardashian first announced the baby's name. ""FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton," she wrote in the caption of a pic of a bunch of pink balloons.

True Thompson has a nice ring to it, so she doesn't really have to fuss it up with a middle name (though "Detective" and "Lies" are both fun suggestions). And who needs a middle name, anyway? It might only come in handy to use as a password security question or if Kardashian needs to yell her full name. But none of that will come up for baby True for years and years. So, whether she does have a middle name by then or not, it really makes no difference. All that matters is that little True Thompson is going to be loved a whole lot by her mom and dad and the entire sprawling Kardashian-Jenner family.