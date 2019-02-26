The past week has been quite a rollercoaster ride for Khloé Kardashian. Thankfully, the reality star has her famous family right by her side to support her. As People reported, the first photos that Khloé Kardashian posted since her split from Tristan Thompson highlight some sisterly bonding time with Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. After all, what better way to have some fun and take your mind off any drama than to have a hangout with your siblings?

While she's posted some telling messages on her Instagram Story, Khloé has actually not posted a photo to her main Instagram feed since the news about her split from Thompson and the subsequent cheating scandal emerged — until now. On late Tuesday night, she showed off her sisters' hangout, which featured the gals in an array of incredibly stylish (and rather revealing) outfits. Kendall donned a red leather minidress and pulled out all of her best modeling moves. Her older sisters definitely kept up with the supermodel as they wore sparkly get-ups, with Kourtney wearing a see-through dress, complete with black undergarments, and the Revenge Body star wore a stunning, shimmery bodysuit.

Not only did Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall have a night out on the town together, but it appears as though Kylie Jenner joined in, too. (Don't worry about Kim Kardashian being left out of the sister hangout, she was busy attending the Thierry Mugler exhibition in Montreal, per E! News.) According to People, Kylie posted a clip on Snapchat, which featured her get-together with her sisters. Most notably, this marked the first time that the Life of Kylie star has been seen publicly hanging out with Khloé, since the whole cheating scandal unfolded.

Despite any of the drama that may be surrounding the reality stars right now, it's clear from their recent get-together that family will always comes first.

In case you somehow missed it, Khloé and Thompson recently split, as multiple publications reported on Feb. 19. The reason behind that split? Well, according to sources, such as TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, the Cleveland Cavaliers player reportedly cheated on his girlfriend Khloé with Jordyn Woods, who you may know as Kylie's longtime best friend. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

On Feb. 26, the morning after she posted her recent Instagram snap, Khloé spoke out on Twitter, where she addressed her fans in a heartwarming message. Without mentioning the scandal explicitly, she told all of her followers how grateful she is for their support, writing:

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

In the midst of this stressful situation, it's apparent that Khloé is focusing on the positives right now. And based on her recent hangout with her famous fam, she's doing so with her sisters right there by her side.