The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to take a cute baby photo. On Sunday, Mar. 10, Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable picture of True on Instagram, and it shows just how much the star is loving motherhood. In the picture, True is sitting on the beach, and wearing a sweet pink outfit complete with heart-shaped sunglasses. And the capton really says it all.

Kardashian posted the beachside photo from their mother-daughter outing, writing, "Future so bright, She gotta wear shades" with several lightning emojis. Friends and fans shared love for the photo in the comments. Emma Grede, who co-runs Kardashian's denim line Good American, commented, "True!!!!!!!!" with many heart emojis. Tracy Nguyen Romulus, who is a publicist for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, commented a string of heart emojis as well. Fans also chimed in to show their appreciation for the picture, with many posting about how cute True's outfit was and sharing plenty of heart-eyes emojis.

It looks like Kardashian spent the day soaking up the sun with her daughter. She even shared several other moments on her Instagram Story. In the first, she can be seen pushing baby True in her stroller, and in another, she posted a funny moment where she let her daughter try on her own sunglasses. It goes about as adorably as you would expect.

It's clear that Kardashian is loving life as a mother. On Friday, the reality star shared a throwback photo of True on Instagram, and in the photo her daughter can be seen smiling while surrounded by a bunch of purses. The picture was captioned, "About 4 months ago, My girl is growing so fast." Last week, she shared another picture of True on social media, and in this one her daughter wore an adorable pink and blue tutu. Kardashian captioned the photo, "My sweet angel". She also shared a picture from Stormi's birthday part on Instagram. The photo shows True laughing while her mother poses, and was captioned, "'I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom' I think True found my posing funny lol Happy First Birthday, Storm-a-Lou."

Last month, Kardashian announced that she would be shifting focus to her family after a difficult month. On February 19, E! News confirmed Kardashian's official split from Tristan Thompson. On Mar. 2, she addressed the break up on Twitter. She wrote, "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

The Good American founder's extended family will likely continue to focus on her daughter for the next couple of months. True was born in April of 2017, as per People, and her first birthday is coming up. The Kardashian-Jenner family traditionally throw elaborate birthday parties for their children. Kylie Jenner recently threw Stormi's an amusement park party for her first birthday, so Kardashian is likely to prepare something elaborate for the milestone birthday as well.

Kardashian's post shows that she's giving motherhood all of her attention right now, and is enjoying spending time with True. Fans can likely look forward to even more baby updates in the future, including her daughter's very first birthday party.