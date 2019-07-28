The next big milestone after baby's first steps are baby's first dance. On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable video of True dancing on Instagram, and her daughter has some serious moves. Khloé posted the clip on her Instagram Story, which showed True doing a little dance in a kiddie pool, while "World a Reggae" by Ini Kamoze plays in the background, as per E! News. True, who turned 1 on April 12, looks so happy in the video, clapping and bobbing along to the music. The Good American founder's daughter wore a unicorn swimsuit, and had plenty of sparkly toys, including a glitter-filled beach ball and shiny purple shell to go along with her sweet jam.

Khloé and True were clearly spending quality time together over the weekend, and it seems the mother-daughter pair wanted to make sure to take advantage of the summer weather. On Sunday, Kardashian shared a video of True playing with bubbles on her Instagram Story as well. The sweet video showed True running around the yard while a bubble machine set the magical scene. The reality star also posted a quick clip of her daughter stopping to pick a few flowers from the garden.

Khloé has been putting a lot of focus on family life as of late. Her cute video of True on Instagram was not the only recent update the reality star has shared with fans. On Friday, she posted a picture with True and her grandmother MJ on Instagram, writing about how special it was to have the opportunity to celebrate with them both. She wrote: "Happy birthday sweet MJ! What a magical birthday! We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories you’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah."

Last week, Khloé also posted a picture of True posing on a bench on Instagram, joking that her daughter might be coming for suster Kendall Jenner's modeling gigs. She wrote, "You guys I cant handle this! I’m so annoying I know but I’m obsessed. She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!"

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the photo. Malika Haqq, who is Kardashian's bestie, commented, "You know what True, I wanna sit with you" with a heart eyes emoji. Khloé responded, "she said auntie can" with a crying laughing emoji. Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian's former assistant, also commented, writing, "OMG LITTLE ANGEL."

Earlier in July, Kardashian posted a throwback True photo, taken on a vacation in October of 2018. She captioned the photo, "Bali 10.2018 #FBF." The Good American co-founder also posted photo of her daughter in bunny pajamas on Instagram, writing, "My baby bunny" with the bunny emoji. Her sisters were obsessed with the sweet photo, with Kourtney Kardashian commenting, "Angel Bunny." Kendall Jenner wrote simply, "!!!!!!!!".

It's clear that Khloé loves her daughter so much, and her recent posts on her Instagram and Instagram Story prove these two are inseparable. From dance parties to an epic bubble machine, it looks like this weekend brought even more fun for the mother-daughter duo.