It seems like just yesterday Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy with a black-and-white snapshot, calling the news her "greatest dream realized." But fast-forward to present day, and the reality star's baby is already a year old. Yes, True Thompson turned 1 on Friday, April 12, and Khloé celebrated by sharing photos of True that capture just how close they really are.

"My baby is 1 today," Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story, "Where does the time go?" Fans are probably asking themselves the same question, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star followed that sentiment with a series of truly adorable mother-daughter pics from her daughter's first year of life. There's a photo from the delivery room, as well as a cute Halloween pic. And of course, there are plenty of pictures of True snuggled up to her mama.

Khloé's birthday posts for True are a trip down memory lane for the famous mother and her fans alike. Sure, some might not be new snapshots, but it's fun to reminisce nevertheless. Especially since earlier this week, Khloé tweeted about what a milestone this really is and how many mixed feeling she has. She wrote:

"Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment bring me the tissue "

Grab your own tissues, because we're going to dive right in to all these glorious photos.

In The Delivery Room

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

This picture captures a special moment between the mother and daughter, likely embracing for the first time.

Getting Started With Selfies

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

You're never too young to pose for a selfie. Snapchat (on the left) is one of the first ways Khloé shared True moments with her fans. And the photo on the right adorably shows the baby's understandable apprehension at having a camera right in front of her face. (Chances are, she's gotten used to it by now.)

Already So Stylish

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

True is a mini fashionista, just like her mom. From giant purple bows to a cute little hat, she's already an icon in her own right.

Living Her Best Life

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

While the left photo shows off another snazzy hat, the one on the right shows the child hanging out on a plane, having the time of her life. (Also, please note the sleeping Grandma Kris Jenner in the background. LOL.)

Vacation Style

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

Is the photo on the left not one of the sweetest mother-daughter pool moments of all time? And those sunglasses on the right are way too cute.

Mother-Daughter Hugs

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

These two love posing together, even if Khloé sometimes gets lipstick on little True's cheek. Oops.

So Many Memories

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

For the record, True had multiple Halloween costumes, including this ridiculously adorable panda. Meanwhile, the righthand pic shows off yet another cute outfit.

Kisses & Glitz

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

From enjoying the sunset to attending the family's annual Christmas party, these two have done it all together.

Such A Star

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

Yes, the pictures of Khloé and True together are great, but these ones prove this kid is already a star in her own right, hamming it up for the camera on her own.

More Solo Shots

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

Just in case you needed more evidence that she's a star-in-the-making.

Super Glam

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story (2)

Even when Khloé gets her nails done, True is right by her side, stealing the spotlight with her adorable sunglasses.

Sure, True's first year has coincided with some pretty difficult times for Khloé in her personal life (aka dealing with two very public cheating scandals with ex Tristan Thompson), but she's leaned on her baby during all of that and repeatedly made clear that any drama with Thompson won't get in the way of their bond with their daughter. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Thompson and Khloé regarding the cheating scandals, but did not hear back.)

Proving that she's risen above the tough times, back in March, Khloé tweeted to a fan, "Baby True made it all worth it."

Here's hoping that this next year brings plenty more sweet mother-daughter moments for Khloé and True — and way less drama.