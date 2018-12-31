Khloé Kardashian has taken to Instagram to look back on her busy year. On New Year's Eve, Khloé Kardashian reflected on 2018 and reminisced about all the highs and lows she experienced. More specifically, she wrote about how she's "stronger than ever" as she heads into 2019 with her "greatest gift," baby True.

Kardashian expressed that despite the hardships she experienced this past year, she's ending 2018 on a high note. She wrote, alongside a video slideshow of some of her favorite moments of the year:

"2018 was a roller coaster of emotions My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high."

While she didn't name what any of those lows were specifically, her Instagram caption was likely in regards, in part, to the ups and downs she's experienced with Tristan Thompson, True's father, who reportedly cheated on her, as reported by the Daily Mail in early April (days before she would welcome their child on April 12). She continued to write on Instagram:

"This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with."

In her Instagram post, she also said that things may not shape out how one expects them to, but it's important to keep your head held high throughout it all:

"Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!"

The most moving part of her post has to be the sweet words she wrote in honor of her daughter, whom she lovingly considers to be her "greatest gift":

"True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹"

As she mentioned in her post, Kardashian went through a lot in 2018. But, the highlight of her year was, of course, welcoming baby True into the world. If you've been following along with her motherhood journey, you would know that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is certainly enjoying being a parent to her little one, as many of her social media posts showcase.

In early November, Kardashian even related just how much her daughter brings a ray of sunshine into her world, writing:

"This picture makes me smile seeing Trues beautiful face!! You are EVERYTHING to me sweet True ❣️ smile today! It’s contagious 😁"

Instead of focusing on the past, and the drama she experienced in 2018, it's clear that Kardashian has moved on, become a stronger person, and is looking forward to a happy 2019 with her adorable daughter.