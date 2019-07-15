As any Kardashian fan knows, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, have the cutest bond. And Khloé Kardashian's new photo of True wearing pajamas not only shows that the two have such a great connection but it also highlights that the little one is totally her mom's mini-me.

On July 15, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter wearing her pink pajamas and flashing her always-bright smile. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post with a simple, "My baby bunny 🐰."

The best thing about the snap may just be True's model-ready, KarJenner-level pose, as she can be seen holding the edge of her top and showing it off to the camera. While the tot does look a lot like her father, Tristan Thompson, she looks like a total mini Kardashian in this photo. From her expert posing skills, to her adorably-styled look, it's safe to say that True is actually her mom's twin.

The Kardashian-Jenner family flocked to the comments section of the post to express their love for baby True and her low-key, yet still chic, look. Kim Kardashian wrote, "One of my favorite human beings on this planet." Kendall Jenner also left a comment, in which she wrote a slew of exclamation points to showcase exactly how much she loved the photo of her niece.

The Revenge Body star replied to the model's comment by writing, "she's coming for you auntie Kenny." And she's not wrong, as True has clearly already nailed the whole modeling thing.

Based on a previous post from the reality star, it's possible that her True pic could be a throwback to one of the KarJenner family's recent celebrations. Kardashian's daughter wore the same set of pajamas (and donned the same little topknot hairstyle) during Penelope Disick's birthday celebration, which took place on July 8. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter celebrated her special day with a pajama birthday party at IHOP.

Since this is the Kardashian family, Penelope got to celebrate her birthday in major style. The birthday girl, along with her family and friends, arrived at the breakfast spot in a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon limo, which just put the icing on top of their pancake-filled celebration.

As previously mentioned, True is well on her way to becoming a mini-Khloé Kardashian. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the reality star seemed to agree with that fact, as she told the publication that True acts just like her (and that she already has amazing fashion sense). She explained,

“She dresses way better than I do and she looks just like her dad, but she acts I think just like me. She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”

Just by taking a look at all of the fun photos and videos that Kardashian has posted on Instagram of all of their mother-daughter moments, you can already tell that True does share her mom's bright personality. And if those posts wasn't enough to show you that they're so alike, all one has to do is look at the reality star's recent photo of her tot to see just how similar they truly are.