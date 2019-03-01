On Friday March 1, Jordyn Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to address the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that's captivated the public for the last week. On the show, Woods — who was accused of hooking up with Thompson, the partner to her close friend Khloe Kardashian, at a February party — cleared up some of the rumors that'd been circulating, saying that she had previously apologized to Kardashian. Yet in a tweet posted right after Woods' Red Table Talk interview went live, Kardashian shot back at the 21-year-old, claiming that Woods was "lying" about any sort of apology.

"Why are you lying, @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," Kardashian tweeted, right as Woods' interview came to an end. During Red Table Talk, Woods had claimed to host Smith that she apologized to Kardashian several times and explained the truth about what happened during the night at the party — aka that she stayed at Thompson's house until 6 a.m., and that they kissed as Woods was leaving.

Yet according to Kardashian's tweet, that's not what happened. In the post, the reality star also contradicted a statement Woods made in the interview that she does not consider herself the reason that Kardashian and Thompson broke up. "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up," tweeted Kardashian. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Khloé, Thompson, and Woods for comment on the reports, but did not hear back.)

None of the other Kardashians or Jenners have spoken up about Woods' interview yet, but it's possible they'll speak out later on. Or perhaps not — after all, in the time since the report first came out about Thompson and Woods, the family has mostly chosen to stay quiet about the situation and let others do the talking. Kardashian family friends like Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq have talked to reporters or commented on social media about the rumors to defend Kardashian and malign Woods, but the actual family members haven't publicly addressed Woods directly — until now, with Kardashian's tweet.

And the tweet addressing Woods' apparent "lying" isn't the only thing Kardashian posted on Friday. Shortly after that first tweet, the star wrote, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

This post addresses a major complaint that many people have had about the handling of the whole situation, which is that a ton of unfair, often sexist blame has been placed on Woods for her role, while Thompson hasn't received nearly as much criticism. Of course, if Woods did truly betray the Kardashian family, then she deserves to receive some flack for her actions — but it's not OK whatsoever for a) that flack to consist of slut-shaming and b) for people to ignore the fact that Thompson was equally responsible.

It's good that Kardashian, in her tweet, noted the fact that Thompson has received less public criticism, but still, that's no excuse for the sheer amount of online cruelty that Woods has received since the reports appeared. And by calling out Woods yet again in such a public way — even if her accusations about lying are true — Kardashian is unfortunately contributing to that cycle.