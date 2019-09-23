This reality star isn't ready to let go of summer just yet. On Monday, Sept. 23, Khloé Kardashian shared throwback beach photos on Instagram. Yup, she officially kicked off the first day of fall with some final memories from her summer vacation. Kardashian's photo gallery featured baby True playing with toys in the sand, as well as the mother-daughter duo lounging in the sun. She also included a photo holding True in the ocean, who's pointing at boats in the distance. Given how dreamy the beach views looked, it's no wonder Kardashian is getting nostalgic as the seasons start to change.

Along with the adorable photos, Kardashian included a message about family in the caption:

"I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always."

Friends and fans showed love in the comments section. The family's hairstylist Scotty Cunha commented, "Beach Babes!" Meanwhile, Paris Hilton commented on the post as well, sharing a string of heart-eyes emojis and Kardashian responded with even more heart-eyes.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

This past summer, it looks like Kardashian really prioritized family time and self-care, which meant plenty of days on the beach relaxing with True. In August, Kardashian and her daughter vacationed in the Bahamas, along with Kim Kardashian and family friend Lala Anthony. During the getaway, the Good American cofounder posted photos making sandcastles with True on Instagram, writing, "my beach baby and Me" with shell emojis. Kardashian also posted amusing photos of her daughter staring at some pigs while on the trip. She wrote, "True is still processing how she feels about the pigs. I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early."

Kardashian's getaway in the Bahamas with True wasn't their first beach trip of the season either. Back in May, Kardashian vacationed in Turks and Caicos with True, along with Kourtney Kardashian and besties Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, and Stephanie Shepherd, as per Us Weekly. On May 18, the proud mom posted a photo holding True in the ocean with Malika and Khadijah on Instagram with the caption, "We have created some bomb ass memories together. Keep em coming."

In addition to soaking up the sun with friends, Kardashian made extra time to hang out with True during the Turks and Caicos trip. On May 23, she posted a photo with True in matching sunglasses, writing, "Mama’s sweet girl!! I thank God for you every day! Thank you baby True!! Thank you."

More recently, on Sunday, Sept. 22, Kardashian shared videos pushing True in a wagon on her Instagram Story. "Go True," she said in the video, which she captioned, "I love our evening walks."

It's no wonder Kardashian is having difficulty saying goodbye to summer days, given that they were full of beachside vacations with True. The weather might be changing, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's priorities will likely remain the same — putting quality time with her daughter first.