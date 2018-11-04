Just a few short hours before Sunday night's episode was set to air, Khloé Kardashian addressed reliving the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The scandal itself occurred back in April, which means that she's had six whole months to process the drama and try to move on. Khloé and her sisters regularly live-tweet along with the show when new episodes are airing, though, and it seems as if tonight's episode of KUWTK — in which a very pregnant Kardashian learns of Thompson's infidelity — is going to be particularly tough for the new mom to watch.

In the preview clip Khloé posted on Instagram, she tells the camera that she's in "the home stretch" of her pregnancy. "We think her baby's going to come sooner than we anticipated," Kim says next, as all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan members are then shown reacting shocked to something on their phones. "She's literally going to go into labor over this," Kim continues.

It's safe to assume that by "this," she was referring to the news about Thompson's reported infidelity, which broke days before Khloé gave birth to the couple's first daughter, True Thompson. For the most part, Khloé hasn't said a whole lot about the drama in public — well, until now.

In the caption to her recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old reality star admitted,

"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly. To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail [sic], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."

She then went on to refer to baby True as her "angel," and wrapped up the post with some positivity and words of encouragement for her fans. "Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary," Khloé wrote. "Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are."

Khloé's followers have sent a seemingly endless amount of supportive comments in response to her post. "I love how honest and real you are!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "I am sure this won’t be easy to relive but you said it best you got the ultimate gift and that’s your darling True." Another fan added, "Khloe, you are such a strong role model. Everything you say is so true, you give me strength with just your words."

Love them or hate them, it's hard not to empathize with the Kardashian-Jenner family when they're going through personal trauma in front of millions of people. Sure, their life is pretty damn charmed, but they're real people with real problems — and tonight, Khloé will have to relive one particularly painful problem onscreen.