Khloé Kardashian had a big decision to make on the Season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — whether or not she wanted Tristan Thompson to go to True's birthday party. In the end, Khloé decided to invite Tristan. And, even though it was painful in the moment for her, Khloé tweeted during Sunday's Sept. 8 premiere that she was glad Tristan came to the party in the end.

Khloé wanted True's first birthday party to be huge and wonderful for her daughter, and part of that meant inviting her daughter's father. The party landed only a couple of months after the whole drama about Jordyn Woods and Tristan came out in February, and the timeline frustrated Khloé a little. She felt like she needed more time before she had to see Tristan, but she didn't have control over when True's birthday fell. "[True's] birthday was way too soon to all of that drama," Khloé tweeted as the episode was airing. "Emotions were on HIGH ALERT."

In the end, she decided to invite him for True's sake. To avoid extra awkwardness at the party, she and Tristan met up in private first to get that first meeting out of the way ahead of time. At the party, the two kept things civil (even if the other Kardashian family members can't say the same). Although, Khloé admitted on Twitter that her cool-as-a-cucumber exterior was just excellent acting. "I look really calm at her party but I was so nauseous and filled with anxiety the entire day," she tweeted.

During the episode airing a fan tweeted Khloé to applaud her decision to invite Tristan. "That's her dad, you want True to be able to look back and see the pictures of you and her dad being at every birthday!!" the fan wrote. Khloé responded to the tweet in agreement. "Exactly!! Sometimes our personal emotions get in the way of what is best. I'm so happy I didn't allow that to happen for the sake of True."

That's the same tone Khloé adopted when she talked about True's birthday back in May on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, according to Cosmopolitan. "I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party… but I know she's going to want to look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do… and I want to give her the same thing," Khloé said.

The Kardashian sisters grew up with an excellent example of co-parenting in their own lives. Their mom Kris Jenner and her ex-husband Robert Kardashian became great friends after their divorce and were often in each other's lives. Khloé mentioned on Twitter that co-parenting was just as important to her as it had been for her own mother. "I am so proud of my family for being amazing coparenters. It has created beautiful memories for my entire family," she said. "The fact that my little sisters called my dad uncle Robert means so much to me. I love that I have strong incredible examples of love in my life."

And, from the sounds of one of her tweets, things are even more cordial between her and Tristan these days. "This was such a horrible time in my life but time really does heal and help people move on," she wrote. "Thank you for that! That saying 'that nothing lasts forever.' Not the good, sadly, but happily, not the bad. The good will always come back."

True's birthday party guest list won't be the last hard decision Khloé has to make with regards to Tristan. But it seems like she's choosing to set aside her own feelings for the sake of her daughter at the moment, and that things have healed between the two a bit since the scandal first broke. That's as much as you can hope for in this kind of situation, and Khloé seems to be handling everything as well as you possibly could.