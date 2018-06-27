Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know there's almost nothing the KarJenner crew loves more than stirring up a little good-natured family drama, oftentimes just for the fun of it. This week's Kardashian-Jenner hijinks are brought to you by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Khloé and Kourtney teased Kim and Kylie on Instagram in a semi-nonsensical string of comments that's bound to make your head spin. But rest assured — much like the sisters themselves, no doubt — the heated Instagram exchange will have fans chuckling the whole way through.

The drama kicked off Monday, June 25, when Kim took to Instagram with an especially fierce snapshot that pictures her and Kylie donning matching shades behind the wheel of an army-green Ford Bronco. Captioning the photo, Kim wrote, "Thelma and Louise," likening herself and Kylie to the legendary fictional pair. After seeing the post, it's tough to deny that Kim's movie reference does feel pretty on-point, given the photo's vibes. That being said, judging by the string of salty remarks, it sounds like Kourtney and Khloé might have to object to that one.

"Oh wow @khloekardashian look who's stealing our names," Kourtney wrote, tacking a duly appropriate "dancing ladies" emoji onto the end of her comment. Not too long after Kourt had initiated the whole shade-throwing ordeal, her little sis popped into the post's comments section with a retort of her own. Kylie fired back, "@kourtneykardash jealous." K

Anyone feeling a little lost here? Chances are, you're not alone. After all, neither Kourtney nor Khloé has ever made any mention of this particular shared nickname before — not publicly, at least. (And, as it turns out, not privately, either. But we're getting there.) That being said, the famously silly sisters have been pretty public about a less recognizable pair of alter ego-y type nicknames, which both Khloé and Kourt have been using for years now. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans probably can't forget, those nicknames are Yolanda and Towanda. Inquiring fans looking for the deeper meaning here should probably just quit while they're ahead. Since first adopting the seemingly totally random alter egos on KUWTK back in the day, the sisters have made it pretty clear that the nickname combo might very well rhyme, but there's still not a ton of reasoning to it.

Now that we've cleared that up, let's circle back to the roast-fest that unfurled on social media Monday night. Those KarJenner enthusiasts who've parsed through the ladies' IG back-and-forth themselves know that Kourtney never did respond to her sister's "jealousy" crack. Of course, that doesn't mean the women's quippy repartee ended with Kourt and Kylie. In pretty typical fashion for the Kardashian-Jenner crew, their sisters swooped in to weigh in on the name-stealing issue, too.

Kim's retort came first. Following up on the previous exchange between Kourtney and Kylie, the reality star headed to the post's comments section herself with a bit of logical reasoning. Which is mostly to say, she simply pointed out that "Thelma and Louise" was never a joint moniker shared by Kourtney and Khloé — so how come they're so bitter about it? In a subsequent comment conceivably directed at the eldest Kardashian sis, Kim wrote, "WAIT A MINITE [sic] you & Khloe are Yolanda and Towanda! Stop hating!"

Suffice to say, the delightfully absurd sibling exchange did not stop there. That's probably for the best, since, at that point, only three of the four parties involved in the alleged nickname-stealing debate had voiced their opinions on the issue. But after watching her sisters go at it in the IG post's comments section, Khloé jumped in with a zinger so sharp it literally ended the conversation. Judging by her reply, it sounds like Khloé's rationale as to why she and Kourtney were so playfully peeved about the supposed name-stealing incident basically boils down to a kind of potato/po-tah-to situation. In other words, Khloé and Kourtney say they've laid claim to all of the iconic duos. Replying to Kim, Khloé wrote:

"Babe- kourt and I are all the famous duos!!! Name any and kourt and I embody them!"

Well, that settles that, then. While the latest playful KarJenner spat might've been a little tough to follow, the sisters' sarcasm-laden social media exchange was truly one for the books. Bizarre aliases or not, here's to more powerhouse KarJenner pairings — on Instagram and in real-life — where this one came from.