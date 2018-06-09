It looks like the Queen of the Lip Kit Empire has returned to her throne for good. And by throne, we mean family’s reality series. On Friday, June 8, E! dropped a promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15. The promo promises the season will unveil “the real story behind the headlines,” teases some conflict brewing between the sisters, shares a sneak peek of Kendall Jenner dressed up like Ash Ketchum from Pokémon, gives us a glimpse of a photo shoot where Kim Kardashian wears glittery body paint and glittery body paint only, and confirms the show will come back this summer. And yes, the intense promo also hints at Kylie Jenner’s triumphant return to KUWTK.

No, Kylie never left her family's hit reality series, but her role did change in a major way during Season 14. She was barely around last season, and viewers suspected it had something to do with the pregnancy reports that surfaced last autumn. (The viewers were right.) On Sept. 22, 2017, TMZ reported that Kylie and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together. This report remained unconfirmed for several months. Kylie waited until after she gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 to let the world know that yes, she was pregnant.

On Feb. 4, Kylie hopped on social media and announced she had kid. She wrote,

“I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

When Kylie was with child, she made a concerted effort to avoid the public’s laser-focused eye. She opted out of the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card portrait series, stopped attending events, switched up her social media style, and barely appeared on Season 14 of KUWTK. Sure, every now and again, Kylie would pop up via FaceTime call, yell at her sisters from the next room over, or stand next to a kitchen island and talk about some blender that Kim bought for Kris Jenner, but it was not enough to snuff out the speculation fire.

The same person who had her very own reality show just that summer was noticeably absent from almost every scene of KUWTK Season 14, and the show never really explained why Kylie was suddenly averse to appearing on camera. The family was obviously keeping something under their hats, and that something was Kylie's not-so-secret pregnancy.

Kylie did not address the pregnancy on KUWTK until the Season 14 finale, which aired about a month after she announced she had a baby.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Now that Kylie's gone public with the baby news, what does that mean for Season 15? Assuming the promo isn't pulling a fast one on us, it sure looks like Kris's youngest daughter does not steer clear of the KUWTK cameras this time around.

Speaking of steering, here's Kylie driving while wearing something that sort of looks like a mesh produce bag over a white sweatshirt. But you know, in a really chic way.

And here she is greeting one of her sisters.

Welcome home, Kylie.

We missed you.

And we look forward to (hopefully) seeing you on Season 15.