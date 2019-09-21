The Kardashian-West family has expanded their pet family. Kim Kardashian recently got two new dogs — and she's asking fans to weigh in on prospective names for the pups via Twitter. On Friday, Sept. 20, Kim introduced the addition of two new Pomeranian puppies to all the Kardashian-West fans and asked for name suggestions. Both dogs join sister Sushi, the first Pomeranian that the family adopted back in June 2017.

Accompanied by two pictures with the two poms (one white, one black), Kardashian tweeted on Sept. 20, “Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!”

In a separate tweet, Kardashian created a poll for the contenders Soba and Soy Sauce. “What should we name our new Pomeranian puppies? We already have Sushi and for sure we like the name Saké,” she tweeted. “So should we name the other one Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce (Soy for short)” At press time, Soba is in the lead with 74% of votes, with Soy Sauce trailing at 26%.

In a third follow-up tweet, Kardashian opened up the conversation to other options. A few of the food-themed suggestions tweeted at the KKW Beauty mogul included Bento, Sriracha, and Teriyaki. Saké and her currently-unnamed brother now join Sushi, a pom that Kardashian had gifted North in 2017 in an effort to teach her eldest daughter about responsibility, according to People. A source told the publication at the time that Kardashian hoped that Sushi would prepare North for the arrival of her newest sibling, Chicago, who was born in January 2018.

“North has been asking for a puppy for a long time,” the source said. “Kim thought it was a good idea for North to take care of a puppy. It could prepare her for baby sibling too.”

At the time of Sushi’s debut in 2017, Kardashian had conducted a similar poll on social media for fans to weigh in on the pup’s potential name. Kardashian listed four options for her followers to choose from: Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop (Peaches), Sushi, and Goldie. While Peachy Pop had been in the lead with 29% of votes, Kardashian and her family ultimately decided on the moniker Sushi.

Prior to the poll, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of the pup in a crate. Around that time, Kourtney Kardashian had similarly gifted her eldest daughter Penelope a dog of the same breed and color, which they named Honey. “Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post of the two puppies in a crate in June 2017. “What should we name ours?”

Kardashian has yet to provide an update on the new puppy's name, so for now, Twitter has a say as long as the poll is open.