Less than a year after she helped Alice Marie Johnson get clemency, Kim Kardashian is continuing her work in prison reform by helping Matthew Charles, who was released from prison on Jan. 3 as a result of the First Step Act, which helps nonviolent offenders receive an earlier release. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian is reportedly paying Charles' rent for five years after he had difficulty finding housing because of his prison background.

Tim Hardiman, a senior producer at CMT in Nashville, where Charles lives, confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Monday. "Kim reached out privately to Matthew yesterday after hearing he was having a hard time getting approved for an apartment and has generously offered to pay five years of his rent,” Hardiman told the publication. "He was overwhelmed by Kim’s offer and graciously accepted. Her generosity will allow him to save enough money to eventually put a down payment on a house. It’s truly changed his life.”

Last May, Charles' heartbreaking story made headlines. He was reportedly released from federal prison after serving 21 years of his 35-year sentence for dealing crack cocaine in 2016, because the penalties for dealing different amounts of cocaine were adjusted to reflect the severity of the crime. But because Charles was a repeat offender, according to Nashville Public Radio, the U.S. Attorney's Office later decided the new laws didn't apply to him, and Charles was ordered to return to prison to finish out his sentence.

When Kardashian heard about Charles, she tweeted about his story, and now, it sounds like she's made it her mission to help him, too.

“Kim then met with President Trump in May of last year to speak to him about pardoning Alice Johnson, and also mentioned Matthew Charles in that conversation,” Hardiman told Us Weekly. “She later discussed Matthew’s situation when she met with the president in September.”

Charles has also taken to his personal Facebook page to talk about Kardashian's generosity. He wrote:

"I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West, through Tracy, said they heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me. And to me in an unbelievable way. Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it's to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me."

So far, Kardashian hasn't mentioned anything about Charles (or her good deed) on her own social media pages, but it certainly seems like he's appreciative of what she is doing to help him rebuild his life now that he is free from prison, and hopefully, the First Step Act will help others find the same kind of freedom.

Between Kardashian's work to help Alice Marie Johnson fight for clemency and the way she's helping Charles, she's already helped make such a difference in prison reform and in the lives of two people and their families. And now, it seems like she's truly changed Charles' future, too.