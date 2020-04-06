Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner have announced a new KKW x Kris fragrance collaboration, the first time the beauty mogul's fragrance line and Jenner have worked together, with the launch aptly timed for just before Mother's Day.

The KKW Fragrance scent launches April 15 at noon PT and will retail for $30. According to Kardashian West and Jenner, the perfume was designed to represent not just their own mother-daughter relationship but also their connection to all the women in their lives. The fragrance is woodsy and floral, with fresh freesia, tuberose, and gardenia complementing cashmere wood and golden amber, according to a statement from the brand.

As part of the launch, Kardashian West and Jenner are donating 20% of the sitewide profits from kkwfragrance.com to help those affected by COVID-19. The funds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that helps communities feed elementary school children on the weekends. Donations will continue until May 5, well after the fragrance's launch date.

If you'd like to get your mother an early Mother's Day gift, help combat COVID-19 with a purchase, or simply like Kardashian West's fragrance line, the new KKW x Kris collection may belong on your to-buy list.