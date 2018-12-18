Kim Kardashian's firstborn daughter might only be 5 years old, but North West and her mom are already two peas in a pod. Need proof? Their latest photos should do it. On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a new photo shoot she did with North, and not only are the photos absolutely adorable, but the story behind it is sweet, too.

Of course, Kardashian is no stranger to posing in front of the camera; when she's not filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she's almost always at a shoot — at least, as far as her social media makes it seem, that is. But this time, North wanted to get in on the fun and have a shoot with just her mom, and Kardashian totally OK-ed her idea and let her call all of the shots, including the poses and the directions as they took the photos.

Kim posted the photos on Instagram and Twitter, and wrote in her caption:

"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!"

It's super sweet that Kardashian was so supportive of the fact that North wanted to be in charge — after all, it's not like she's new to photo shoots. She's been watching her mom (and aunts) do this kind of thing since she was born, so it's not like being on a set surrounded by cameras is foreign to her.

This also isn't the first shoot that North and Kardashian have done together. Last year, they posed for photos inspired by the Kennedys for Interview magazine, and Kardashian shared the spotlight then, too, as it was also the first interview that North gave. In the interview, North told Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown that her best friend was her mom, and she told "Andy Warhol" that she does her own nails "very well" and likes to carry toys and makeup in her bag.

At the time, Kardashian shared this behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, showing off a very prim North flanked by two giant dogs.

North doesn't exclusively model with her mom, either. Back in August, both she and younger brother Saint posed with their dad, Kanye West, on the cover of Harper's Bazaar for their feature on families in music. In the photo, North is posing on her dad's shoulders, looking down at him as he holds Saint in his arms. And of course, Kardashian proudly shared the cover on Twitter, because they are nothing if not a family that supports each other.

North and her mom have always made a pretty great pair, and it's going to be so fun to see how the dynamic changes (hopefully, for the better) as baby Chicago gets older. Is there a shoot with Kardashian and both of her girls in the future? If it's as cute as this one, there'd better be.