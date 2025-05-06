Kim Kardashian may have shown up to the 2025 Met Gala fashionably late, but her head-to-toe leather look was well worth the wait. The SKIMS founder rolled up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 5, as the red carpet was shutting down, but she still had plenty of time to model her black leather Chrome Hearts dress and matching leather fedora.

To channel this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Kardashian opted for a perfectly-fitted dress, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, skintight corset, subtle peplum silhouette, and back-bearing cutouts. She was styled by Jahleel Weaver, who previously worked with the reality star for her March Perfect Magazine cover.

Kim’s Rodeo-Ready Ensemble

Although many of this year’s attendees chose menswear for their Met Gala looks, Kardashian’s dress choice embraced her femininity, while the matching hat and crocodile leather added some edge. (The final look just happens to be the perfect outfit inspo for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour dates coming up.)

John Shearer/Contributor/Getty Images

Kardashian opted a slightly more demure version of the butt cleavage trend, but kept things interesting with three layered diamond necklaces and a pearl chain that wrapped around her skirt. It wasn’t the only jewelry she wore — Kardashian broke up the monochromatic ‘fit with sparkling diamond necklaces and earrings from Moussaieff Jewellers.

Ahead of the festivities, Kardashian previewed her outfit, sharing several TikToks videos from the hotel room with her oldest daughter North West. (West is still too young to attend the charity event where attendees must be 18 years old.) It’s not the first time West has joined her mom before the Met Ball. In 2023, Kardashian told Vogue reporters that West was “actually in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet” after helping her mom get ready. It’s possible the mother-daughter duo had the same plan for the 2025 Met Gala before the rain made it impossible.

Her Other Met Gala Looks

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images 1 / 2

Kardashian has a long history with the Met Gala. She first attended as Kanye West’s plus one back in 2013. At the time, she was pregnant with North and wore a dress that accentuated her baby bump: a figure-hugging, floral gown by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. Looking back on the outfit in 2019, Kardashian had some regrets, especially after seeing some cruel memes. “I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch,” she said in a video for Vogue.

Suffice it to say, Kardashian’s Met Gala style has evolved since then. In 2022, she went viral for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s gown — the same dress Monroe wore to serenade JFK in 1962 — on the red carpet after borrowing it from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, who owns the dress.

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For the 2024 Met Ball, Kardashian opted for a less controversial and historic choice. She chose a Maison Margiela by John Galliano gown, featuring a low-cut corset top that accentuated her curves. The dress’s silhouette, which she partially covered with a gray cardigan, is similar to this year’s all-leather corset dress. Plus, the tried-and-true formula is unlikely to leave her “crying” on the way home.