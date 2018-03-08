No seems to be able to do a burn quite like Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance creator has been getting straight up savage on social media in recent months, but as it turns out, there's a reason behind it. When Kardashian sent her Kimoji heart fragrance to her haters, the internet thought it was the great shade ever, and honestly it was, but it's actually much more than that. Kardashian's methods focus more on empowering herself through maybe just a slight bit of shade.

If you didn't catch what happened back in February, KKW Fragrance debuted their limited edition Kimoji Heart Fragrance. The three scents were up for grabs by Kardashian's fans, but she also sent out PR packagings to friends, family, and influencers. In a Snapchat video, however, Kardashian revealed that in honor of Valentine's Day, she'd also be sending the scents to her haters.

Cut to two seconds later, and there's six columns of Post-it notes with the names of those receiving the perfumes. While two color-coded sections seemed totally normal with names of friends like Chrissy Teigen and influencers like Desi Perkins, the other section features names like Taylor Swift, Piers Morgans, and Wendy Williams, all names of people with whom she's had notable feuds.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Previously, Kardashian hadn't addressed her decision to do so, but her fans certainly did. Basically, they fell even more in love with the KKW Beauty creator.

It didn't hurt that her decision came on the heels of another incredible burn.

Only a few weeks before, Kardashian took a major jab at ex brother-in-law Lamar Odom. The former basketball player made a pointed comment about Khloe Kardashian's alleged penchant for dating basketball players. Kardashian quickly came to her sister's defense with a savage tweet.

As for her Kimoji Hearts Fragrances, Kardashian is speaking out on her app about what it meant for her. She explains that she didn't do it to be petty. She did it to prove a point. On her app, she said, "When I had my KKW Fragrance KIMOJI Hearts launch, I sent some of my haters the new perfumes. It was my way of saying they can talk shit about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me."

Kardashian is open in admitting that she used to keep Google Alerts on and care quite a bit about what people said about her. Now, though, she keeps things in perspective and asks herself if the negativity will still effect her life down the road. If not, she releases it.

She goes on to give advice for others who may be experiencing hate from other people saying, "My advice for anyone dealing with haters is to just keep pushing through. If you let people bring you down, it’s harder to focus on your goals. Just do you and don't give in to the negativity."

While Kardashian sending perfumes to Taylor Swift, Sharon Osbourne, and Chloe Grace Moretz may have seemed like a savage move at the time (and oh, it still totally was), the rationale behind her doing so came from a place of brushing off the hate she gets. While Kardashian has made questionable decisions (Bo Derek braids, anyone?), comments are her nudity and her body as well as her place in the entertainment industry often take a vicious turn. Just think about the vitriol she got when she posted her first nude selfie.

By sending those perfumes, she's sending a message to her haters and also to her fans. You can't let others' opinions of you effect how you live your life, but you can address it with a little humor.