Fans may be wondering about the most private member of the Kardashian crew, but it seems Rob Kardashian is actually doing pretty well. So well, in fact, that Rob may appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians' upcoming 16th season. In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Kim Kardashian teased Rob's return to the long-running series and shed a bit of light on where he's been all this time.

"I think he is gonna be [on the show] a little bit more in the next season," Kim revealed during her visit on Monday's Watch What Happens Live alongside Khloe and Kourtney. In the last few years especially, Rob has had an on-and-off relationship with the show and letting audiences in on his personal life. Kim elaborated on her brother's state a bit more, saying, "He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'" It makes sense given his past stints on and off the air. Overall, though, Rob seems to be getting his footing off camera. "He's doing good," Kim exclaimed and Khloe followed, "He's good, yeah. He's great."

Since playing a major role in the series' 2007 pilot, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for the 31-year-old.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

From the first episode through Season 7 in 2012, Rob was a main character on KUWTK, according to IMDB. However, his appearances on the show started slowing down, as he only appeared in three episodes of Season 8 in 2013. From then on, Rob appeared in none of Season 9's episodes, two of Season 10's episodes (2015), and six of Season 12's episodes (2016). He also made his major return to reality TV in 2016 with the premiere of his own E! series Rob & Chyna.

The series ran for one season consisting of six episodes with a "Rob & Chyna Baby Special" two months later. It followed the ups and downs of Rob and Blac Chyna's engaged life and pregnancy. However, things took a turn in 2017 when Rob and Blac Chyna had a messy social media feud and breakup, leading Rob to ultimately delete his Instagram and avoid the cameras for some time.

Rob appeared in a handful of KUWTK episodes in 2017's Season 13, which dealt with Rob and Chyna's relationship, Rob's self-improvement, taking his family's criticisms, and being a good dad to daughter Dream. In 2018, Rob played a big role in a Season 14 episode which focused on his custody battle, lawsuits, and moving forward to be a better dad. Rob did not appear in Season 15 last year.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Rob's most memorable time on KUWTK is arguably when he dated Adrienne Bailon in seasons 2 and 3 (2008 and 2009, respectively). Their romance was a major storyline, as there was drama over Rob bringing her to meet his family, the massive tattoo of her name he got on his ribs, and their families meeting for the first time.

Now, 10 years later, the most fans see of Rob is snippets on his sisters' social media accounts or brief phone calls on the show. On Christmas, Rob posted a photo of Dream to Twitter, captioned, "Merry Christmas everyone !! Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)" Rob and Dream also appeared in Khloe's brief Instagram story during their Christmas festivities, in which Rob was holding his daughter on his hip and kissing her on the cheek, then encouraging her to say Merry Christmas.

Days prior, Khloe defended Rob on Instagram after fans criticized her for neglecting him in a post that thanked Kris for "rais[ing] multiple mini Queens." She wrote, "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king. It is a shame that you can't respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family." Maybe in his KUWTK return, Rob will clear the air himself.