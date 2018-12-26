While the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card was missing a few familiar faces, it seems like the family was all together for the actual holiday. Rob Kardashian joined the family for Christmas morning with his 2-year-old daughter Dream. Unlike his mom Kris Jenner and his sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, Rob typically tends to avoid the spotlight (and that includes appearing on his family's social media accounts). But in the spirit of the holidays, it was only fitting that Rob was part of the family fun for Christmas morning.

Along with significant others, Rob, Kendall, and Kris are all missing from the 2018 Kardashian family Christmas card. However, the annual family photo (which was full of bizarre drama last year) did feature Rob's daughter with ex Blac Chyna, Dream. Kourtney's oldest child with ex Scott Disick, the 9-year-old Mason, is posing with Dream in the photo while the other cousins — Khloé's daughter True; Kylie's daughter Stormi; Kim's children Chicago, Saint, and North; and Kourtney's other children Reign and Penelope — hang with their moms. Despite not taking part in the family photo, Rob was very much a part of the family festivities.

As Khloé highlighted on her Instagram Story, and as Us Weekly reported, Rob was there holding Dream on Christmas morning. He's spotted briefly in Khloé's Instagram story, taking Dream to her presents and giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The family opened presents and enjoyed an Armenian breakfast of beeshee (or bishi) pancakes, according to Us Weekly. Khloé also shared images of all her nieces and nephews opening their gifts, including a snap of Dream standing in front of a mini grocery store counter, or "Fresh Mart."

The majority of the family had celebrated together the night before at Kim and Kanye West's Christmas Eve party. The elaborate bash welcomed guests like Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and John Legend (who performed at the event). And while Rob didn't appear to be at the Christmas Eve party, he was there for the morning celebrations. This seems to be in line with how he normally handles family events. For instance, Rob hasn't been too involved in recent seasons of in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but he and Dream are often spotted at family functions and events, even if it's just through brief glimpses on social media. And though he didn't really appear in any Christmas photos posted to social media, he did share a sweet photo of Dream on Twitter, writing, "Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)."

Just a few days before the holiday, Khloé defended her family's relationship with her brother. On Dec. 22, she posted a black-and-white photo with their mom. "You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are!" Khloé wrote in the caption about Kris. Some people commented on how Khloé's caption seemed to ignore her brother Rob with one Instagram user writing, "It's a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned!!!" Khloé responded, "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king. It is a shame that you can [sic] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family."

Even if Rob chooses not to be in the public eye as much as his sisters, that doesn't make him or his daughter any less a part of the family. Khloé has continually been supportive of her younger brother and the family threw Dream a big fairy princess party for her second birthday in November. Kris also told Us Weekly in August that while Rob was focusing on his health during Season 15 of KUWTK, he may make more appearances in Season 16.

Although the Kardashians are far more famous than most families, even for them, Christmas is a day to be surrounded by your loved ones. And seeing Rob happy and celebrating with Dream and the rest of the Kardashians is definitely what the holidays are all about.