Kim Kardashian seems to have stocked up her spring wardrobe with bodysuits, wearing one after the other these last few weeks. Her latest getup is different from the rest, though, because it isn't afraid of shimmer. Kim Kardashian's sparkly bodysuit will make you want to go out and buy your own head-to-toe ensemble, copying the beauty mogul.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the outfit in Paris on March 25 while meeting up with Kimora Lee Simmons. The two friends were enjoying a girls' night, and dressed up to the nines for the occasion.

Kardashian's outfit comprised of a glittery bodysuit and matching Versace tights, creating one fluid silhouette. Kardashian paired the look with crystal-encrusted strappy heels, increasing the bling factor of the look. To tone the outfit down, Kardashian then topped off the ensemble with a long duster cardigan, giving the outfit a casual and cozy touch. Kardashian has been on a vintage designer kick these last few months, where the reality star has worn '90s collection pieces to red carpets and social outings. There might be a possibility the bodysuit is vintage, but that isn't confirmed yet.

Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The beauty mogul also posted a part of her look onto Instagram Stories. While in the car, Kardashian took a quick video of her shimmering heels, captioning the bold #OOTD detail shot, "Paris Nights with Kimora Lee Simmons."

This isn't the first time that Kardashian wore a head-to-toe bodysuit. Just earlier this month, on March 5, Kardashian was back in Paris and debuted one of her designer vintage finds.

Mohammed Mosteghanemi/Shutterstock

The reality star stepped out of her hotel room wearing a vintage Azzedine Alaia leopard print jumpsuit and coat. The jumpsuit blended in with her cheetah print stiletto boots, and even came with matching cheetah print gloves. The ensemble came from the late designer's fall 1991 read-to-wear collection, which featured an entire line of slinky, cheetah-print pieces.

A day later, on March 6, Kardashian stepped out in Paris wearing a second cheetah-print bodysuit. The sheer outfit also came from Alaia's '90s collection, and was completely see-through except for velvet coverings that took the shape of underwear and bra cover-ups.

It seems that when Kardashian is in Paris, she brings a suitcase of statement making bodysuits. And she's not the only Kardashian who likes wearing them. Her sisters have a few pieces of their own, which they have all worn in photos on Instagram. Take Khloe Kardashian for example, who has been known to wear a jumpsuit out more than a few times. On March 12, Kardashian wore a fishnet bodysuit for her friend Malika's birthday in Las Vegas. She accented it with a blush pink bum bag and strappy stiletto heels.

Just a few weeks before that, on Feb. 25, Khloe and Kourtney were on their way to a post-Oscars party with younger sister, Kendall Jenner. The two Kardashians decided to dress in sheer, glittering bodysuits, starting a definite trend. Khloe wore her jumpsuit with a leotard, while Kourtney opted for a black bra and lacy thong.

Do like the Kardashians do this season, and embrace the sparkle with a unitard of your own. Bodysuits are clearly on their way back in, and they look like a lot of fun.