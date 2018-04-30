In February, Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram that her family would be appearing on Celebrity Family Feud. And last week, host Steve Harvey spoke out about the Kardashian-West episode, and had a lot to say about the family's time on the show. But when it comes to Kim Kardashian's own reaction to the Family Feud episode, she's not exactly on the same page as Harvey, who suggested she didn't do well.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian talked about the upcoming episode and defended her performance. Earlier in April, Harvey appeared on the talk show to dish some details about the episode. The host had plenty of praise for Kanye West, but was harsher on his teammates. "Kim didn't know nothing," he said. In response, the reality star told DeGeneres that she was "confused" by Harvey's interview and that she only missed one answer.

Being on Family Feud was a lifelong dream for Kardashian, and she told DeGeneres about practicing for the moment. "You don't understand," Kardashian said. "When I used to work in my dad's office when I was a teenager I used to sit and not do my work and play Family Feud online." DeGeneres asked if she was good at the game, and Kardashian said she was, so neither star was sure why Harvey said she messed up. "I don't think I got one answer and it was a legitimate answer," she said about missing one question. "I feel like the more I talk about it I get so angry." The 37-year-old cracked under the pressure and missed a question, but urged viewers in tune in and check out her skills for themselves.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

As for Harvey's comments, Kardashian was pretty stumped. "I'm really, really good," she said during the interview. "I don't know if he was trying to be funny or what, so I was confused by his response to me. Just this one time I missed an answer, so he was making me second guess myself. Like, did I not know anything, because I just missed one?" Kardashian also confirmed that Kanye was good at the game, too. Apparently, he also might have missed just one answer, but that still could mean victory for Team West.

Fans will have to wait for the episode to air to find out how the game went down. Kardashian first teased the family's appearance on the gameshow a couple months ago, posting a behind-the-scenes video. "So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," she said on Instagram. "It's the Kardashian-Jenners versus the West's, and I have a really good feeling about this. I think we're gonna win."

The family was going to face off against the Hilton family, according to Harvey. "They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it's the Hiltons against the Kardashians," he said on the talk show. "The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, 'I wanna play, I've always wanted to play.' So he brought his family." It ended up being Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, grandma M.J. Shannon, family friend Jonathan Cheban, and a woman who appears to be their cousin Cici Bussey on team KarJenner, while Kardashian and Kanye made a separate team with three of the rapper's cousins.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

According to Harvey, Kanye was one of the best celebrity contestants in recent memory. "Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," he said. "He loves the show. His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working'. Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled! Just tune in and you will see Kanye smile."

Of course, the gameshow host didn't seem to remember Kardashian's performance as fondly, but he did talk about the star's competitive nature. "Khloé is very competitive with Kim, and they were on opposite sides," he said. "They were very competitive." He also noted that the show was one of the best yet. Fans are already itching to see it.

The episode doesn't have an air date yet, but Harvey promised it is coming next month. There aren't any clues yet about which team went home victorious either, as Harvey didn't say much about the Kardashian-Jenner team. Fans will have to wait to find out if Kardashian is a Family Feud whiz, or if she brings down Team West like Harvey said.