Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teiegen are giving new meaning to the term "best buds." In celebration of the model welcoming her second child with husband John Legend last week, Kardashian surprised Teigen with a large bouquet of flowers on Wednesday, May 23, as the new mom shared on Instagram.

"Joey Lawrence WHOA," the Lip Sync Battle cohost posted along with a pic of the insane floral arrangement — with her 2-year-old daughter Luna standing nearby for scale, of course. "Going to open a potpourri business in about one week taking orders now!"

Even before revealing she'd welcomed a son, whom she and Legend named Miles Theodore Stephens, on May 16, Teigen had gotten her share of support from Kardashian, a mom of three herself. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even hosted a surprise baby shower — complete with multiple carrot cakes and Shake Shack burgers and milkshakes — for her self-described "crazy super anti baby showers" pal on April 28.

"Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because i feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship," she captioned a April 28 Instagram post.

Even so, noting she walked into the shower at Kris Jenner's home with a fake dinner invite, the cookbook author gave Kardashian and her other friends major BFF points for showering her in love, adding, "Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly. A mellow night of dinner. Cake. And love. That is all I could ever want for a perfect night." Other guests included couples Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

The duo even made light of a public discussion that their husbands were having on Twitter last month, with a then-pregnant Teigen inviting Kardashian to come live with her when West wrote, "Sometimes you need to get rid of everything." Kardashian joked that she needed clarity on the "everything," and, as any BFF would do, Teigen offered up an air mattress — and, later, a full bouncy house — should she need it. They also maintained their senses of humor, tweeting each other about dinner plans after West posted a screenshot of a personal text he received from Legend.

Of course, over-the-top floral displays have become a standard display of affection in Kardashian's family. Who can forget the massive wall of white flowers that served of a backdrop of so many breathtaking photos from her 2014 wedding to Kanye West? Or the way West recreated said flower wall for subsequent anniversaries and other special occasions? Most recently, sis Khloe even gifted Kim with an elaborate arrangement of roses in the shape of the letters "CHI" to celebrate the January birth of her girl Chicago.

Teigen also hilariously got in on the action in 2016, sending Kardashian flowers when her BlackBerry oh-so-tragically died. "You guys. How thoughtful is Chrissy? " Kardashian gushed in a Snapchat story. "She just gets me."

Since giving birth last week, Teigen already blessed us by sharing her son's first photo (and revealing his name) via social media on May 20, writing that she and her husband were "drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles" and that their "household feels overwhelmed with love."

While chatting with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards that same night, Legend explained how he and his wife came up with their son's moniker: "Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis, and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

While Teigen and Kardashian each surely have their hands full with their own respective mommy duties, it's safe to say that this gift is proof that their friendship is still very much in full bloom.