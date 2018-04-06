Say what you will about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (and someone’s saying something every second), but it’s a truth universally acknowledged that their kids are freakin’ adorable. This week Kardashian posted three teaser photos from her family’s Easter festivities, and on Friday, Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of Chicago and posted an album of pics of her family enjoying the holiday. The Easter photo album comes after she posted a sweet family photo of the whole Kardashian-West five on Thursday.

Kardashian's Easter photos were taken by photographer Marcus Hyde, and they look sort of like polaroids, but it could just be a filter. The sweetest of the photos is one of Kardashian and West having a moment alone with Chicago. She's so tiny and round and has that concerned and confused face babies get when they are unaware that they were born into an empire, you know? It's the first photo that Kardashian has posted of her, West and baby Chicago since she was born in January. She has posted a selfie of her and Chicago and a very sweet photo of Saint giving Chicago a little kiss, but this is the first picture of the three of them. And Kanye is the blonde this time!

Marcus Hyde/Courtesy Kim Kardashian

The photos that Kardashian shared show the family having an Easter party at Kylie Jenner's house, which included a giant inflatable slide and a petting zoo. You might have seen some of it last week; the Kardashian-Jenner Easter party was a majorly elaborate pastel blowout. Kardashian and Jenner Snapchatted their over-the-top decor and snacks and sweets, and in true Kardashian fashion, they had an egg hunt... where the eggs were filled with cash. There's a photo of Kardashian and Saint going through some candy together and kids playing tug of war. So sweet! And there are so many children in this family.

The Easter pictures on Friday come after Kardashian posted the family portrait on Thursday, in which everyone looks beautiful, but a little miserable. Kardashian captured the picture:

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.

Two toddlers, a new born and a Kanye a lot to try and wrangle for a happy family portrait, so nobody except for North looks happy. She's flashing a little peace sign, but apparently she wasn't feeling it either because according to Kardashian's caption, she started crying right after that. Maybe it's because posing for family portraits is a drag and so is standing still in general when you're that small, or maybe they were all just really freaked out by the GIANT Easter bunny made out of flowers in the foyer.

If you want to see all of the Kardashian Easter photos, they're on Kardashian's app, but many of them are also on her Instagram. It's clear that the Kardashian-Wests had a wonderful Easter, and it's even more clear that when Kardashian and West procreate, their babies are almost suspiciously adorable. Now, if the world could just put a smile on West's face so there's a smiling photo of him out there with his beautiful new family addition soon, that would be nice. Maybe he was just a little mad about having to put his money inside cash-filled Easter eggs for toddlers.

Welcome to the family, Chicago West. The family with the most over-the-top Easter possible.