Kim Kardashian continues to bring the cuteness to Instagram, with a little help from her adorable family, of course. On June 17, Kim Kardashian posted a new photo of Psalm and Saint West that really puts their sweet sibling bond on full display for all of her fans to see.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's photo featured both of her sons, which she captioned with a simple and meaningful, "My boys 🖤🖤." In the snap, Saint can be seen holding his newborn baby brother's face as he gazes down adoringly at him. In other words, the photo is all sorts of precious. And not only is it precious, but it's also a real testament to the brothers' already-solid bond.

While Kardashian hasn't opened up too much yet in regards to how her children, Saint, North, and Chicago West, are acclimating to the new addition to the family, she did touch upon her kids' (and her entire family's) connection with Psalm on social media.

On May 11, a day after she revealed that her fourth baby was born via surrogate, the reality star took to Twitter to reveal how calm her son is and how much he's already adored by his loved ones. She wrote,

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

The KKW Beauty mogul's latest photo of her boys comes a week after she first posted a photo of her youngest child, Psalm, on Instagram. On June 10, Kardashian posted a snap that gave fans the first glimpse of her little one's cute face. She captioned the post simply with "Psalm" (she originally captioned it with "Psalm Ye," leading many to believe that her child's middle name was a tie back to his father, Kanye West, but it has since been edited to just include the youngster's first name).

Just based on the photo, you can tell that Psalm is the spitting image of his older sister, Chicago. Kardashian even said as much when she first announced the birth of her youngest child. After she revealed on May 10 that she and West had welcomed their son via surrogate (by writing, "He's here and he's perfect!"), the reality star gave fans a big detail about who her child looks like. She wrote on Twitter, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her." She's definitely not wrong, as Psalm and Chicago could seriously be twins.

Based on all of Kardashian's updates about her growing family, it's clear that everyone in the West crew has really taken to their new addition, Psalm, aka Chicago's little twin. But, just by taking a look at the KUWTK star's latest photo featuring her two boys, you can tell that Psalm and Saint have an adorable bond that's like no other.