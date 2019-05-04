The next generation of Kardashian BFFs is going strong, as Kim Kardashian's new photo of Saint and Chicago illustrates in the sweetest possible way. The reality star's latest pic of her two youngest children shows once again that their bond is fierce. In the photo, 3-year-old Saint can be seen leaning in to plant a kiss on his 15-month-old sister's cheek. It's a darling moment that also stands as a reminder that these siblings have had each other's backs since little Chicago came into this world.

Kardashian has been open about her oldest daughter North, 5, having trouble adjusting to the arrival of her little siblings, particularly Saint. In August 2017, she co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she said North "does not like" Saint, which is something the beauty mogul has struggled with. It sounds like things have gotten better since then — during an April interview, she shared with Elle that the two have started bonding over their love of pranks — but when it comes to her two youngest kids, it sounds like their bond was instant.

Shortly after Chicago's arrival via surrogate, Kardashian shared a photo of Saint kissing his baby sister on the nose. She captioned the Instagram post, "He loves her so much." Then in August 2018, she posted another snap of the siblings sitting side by side, and this time the caption read, "These two are inseparable." While they're getting older now, their status as BFFs appears to be going strong.

Things will be changing for Chicago, Saint, and North soon. In January, People confirmed that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child via surrogate this May. The baby is a little boy, and his arrival means that the couple's two youngest kids will have a new member to add to their exclusive club soon.

Chicago, Saint, and North aren't the only people who will be adjusting to adding a new member to the family. Kardashian recently revealed that she's pretty nervous about going from three to four kids at her CBD themed baby shower. In her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, "I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the f*ck out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil."

Despite being a little nervous, the Kardashian-West family is excited too. North was spotted at the baby shower standing right by her mom's side, and it seems like the fourth time parents have planned on having four children for quite some time. When the news that they were expecting another baby was confirmed, a source told People, "They've always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls. That's always been the plan."

Their dream is about to become a reality, and with any luck, by this time next year, Kardashian will be sharing photos of Saint and Chicago giving their baby brother lots of love. (And hey, maybe North will get in on the sibling bonding action too.)