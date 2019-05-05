The Kardashian-Jenners know how to pick out a show-stopping party outfit. Kim Kardashian shared photos of Chicago and North at True's birthday party on Instagram, and the pics show these two are following in their mother's fashionable footsteps. North and Chicago wore matching beige dresses for the event, and both their looks were adorned with big orange feathers. North wore a pair of high heels, while her little sister Chicago sported a pair of white sneakers. Kardashian shared several photos of the girls' twinning looks in her multi-photo post, including an adorable picture of Chicago laughing, a family photo with Kanye, and a snap of the two siblings posing for the camera.

Kardashian shared the throwback pictures on Sunday, captioning the photoset, "True's Birthday party!" Khloé Kardashian threw True a birthday party in April, and the reality star pulled out all the stops to commemorate her daughter's first birthday. The big day featured epic pastel decorations, a memorable spread of animal-themed desserts, and unicorn pony rides. Khloé and True wore matching looks for the event, and it turns out they weren't the only family members to dress up for the special day. Kim Kardashian also wore an outfit which complimented her daughters' looks, opting for a simple beige dress for the occasion.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable outfits. Vincent Van Duysen, an interior designer who has worked with the Kardashian-West family, wrote in the comments, "TRUE beautiful FAMILY" with a heart emoji. La La Anthony wrote, "Awwwww love them", and included several heart emojis as well. Reality star Tanisha Thomas commented, "North is a mood" with a heart-eyes emoji, while Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Sooo cute!!" Fans also chimed in to show their love for the star's kids, writing about how cute the girls looked in their festive outfits.

A few commenters noted North stole her mother's shoes, a habit that the reality star has documented in the past. In April, Kardashian posted a photo set of North wearing snakeskin boots on Instagram. In the first photo, North happily poses with the boots, but she's crying in the last picture after being told she can't wear them out. Kardashian wrote, "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots."

Kardashian also recently shared a post about North's love for fashion. On Friday, Kardashian posted a picture of North wearing an adorable outfit on Instagram. In the photo, North is wearing statement earrings and a pair of custom-made sunglasses. Kardashian captioned the picture:

"I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things. I made her these kid size @carolinelemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!"

The Kardashian-West's will soon have a new family member to dress up. In January, Kim Kardashian confirmed the couple's expecting a fourth child via surrogate during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The KKW makeup mogul revealed the baby would be a boy, but only confirmed the due date was "sometime soon." Fans will have to wait to find out more details about the baby, but one thing is guaranteed, and that is the star's son will be joining a fashionable family.